Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Today, the viral shoe brand announced the launch of its newest running shoe — the Tree Flyer 2. An update to Allbirds' beloved running sneaker, the Tree Flyer 2 has more stability, support, and grip to keep you moving mile after mile.

Whether you're running a 10K or around the block, the Tree Flyer 2 has a comfortable, lightweight, and responsive design. Allbirds reimagined the shoe's eucalyptus tree upper with flexible, breathable stretch and a tighter knit in the midfoot to help lock it into place.

For added grip, Allbirds updated updated the outsole with a natural rubber compound and lug pattern that functions like teeth on the road to help provide improved traction — especially on wet surfaces.

As always, Allbirds' commitment to sustainability is reflected in the brand's latest drop. To create the sneaker's SwiftFoam midsole, Allbirds uses a first-of-its kind, one step foaming process. According to Allbirds, it is the lowest energy midsole production process on the market. The new Tree Flyer 2 features a lower carbon footprint of 7.21 kg CO2e, which Allbirds offsets to zero. This means the Tree Flyer 2s have 2.71 kg CO2e less than the original Tree Flyers.

The Tree Flyer 2 is now available for $160 in both men's and women's sizes. The running shoes come in six colors from classic white, gray and black to limited-edition coral, navy and indigo.

