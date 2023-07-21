Save 50% On Handbags, Shoes and More at Coach's Massive Summer Sale This Weekend Only
Temperatures are heating up and Coach is celebrating the sunny season with a huge summer sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From refined sandals to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.
Now through Monday, July 24, every kind of handbag from totes and bucket bags to satchels and crossbodies is included in Coach's sale of the summer. Coach has added new styles before the sale ends, so you don't want to miss out on these incredible designer deals.
Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Coach Sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery.
Shop our favorite deals from Coach's sale below.
With its multifunctional pocket and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.
This classic design from the 70s gets a summer-ready look thanks to the orange hand-knit crochet. Plus, you can never go wrong with a sturdy leather Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag.
Coach's Issa Sandal is the perfect slip-on strappy flat for warm weather days and nights.
A delightful smooth leather wallet with seven credit card slots and a snap closure for extra peace of mind.
Elevate any summer outfit with the elegant square-toe Kellie Sandal.
This bright blue crossbody is as practical as it is pretty.
This year, Coach celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Relive special moments and create new ones with this Disney X Coach Rogue 25 featuring bright patches with all your favorite characters.
Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.
A clutch and wallet in one -- this double zip compartment design has six card slots, a full-length bill pocket, interior pockets and a wrist strap.
