Save 50% On Handbags, Shoes and More at Coach's Massive Summer Sale This Weekend Only

By Lauren Gruber
Coach Sale
Coach

Temperatures are heating up and Coach is celebrating the sunny season with a huge summer sale offering 50% off all sale styles, including some of the brand’s best-selling products. From refined sandals to iconic handbags, the cult-favorite luxury retailer is giving us even more reason to snag the purses, wallets, and shoes we've been eyeing for months. For a limited time, the Coach Sale is offering hundreds of beautiful bags, shoes, and accessories for half the price.  

Now through Monday, July 24, every kind of handbag from totes and bucket bags to satchels and crossbodies is included in Coach's sale of the summer. Coach has added new styles before the sale ends, so you don't want to miss out on these incredible designer deals. 

Coach recently released a limited-edition collection with Disney to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. A few items are included in the Coach Sale, including the Disney x Coach Rogue 25 with Mickey Mouse and friends embroidery.

Shop our favorite deals from Coach's sale below. 

Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Coach
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting

With its multifunctional pocket and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.

$495$248
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet
Coach
Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet

This classic design from the 70s gets a summer-ready look thanks to the orange hand-knit crochet. Plus, you can never go wrong with a sturdy leather Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag.

$595$298
Issa Sandal
Issa Sandal
Coach
Issa Sandal

Coach's Issa Sandal is the perfect slip-on strappy flat for warm weather days and nights.

$185$93
Wyn Small Wallet
Wyn Small Wallet
Coach
Wyn Small Wallet

A delightful smooth leather wallet with seven credit card slots and a snap closure for extra peace of mind.

$125$63
Theo Tote
Theo Tote
Coach
Theo Tote

The spacious smooth leather style has the perfect carry-it-all silhouette with room for all your must-haves, interior organizational pockets, a secure magnetic closure and comfortable, oversized handles.

$450$225
Kellie Sandal
Kellie Sandal
Coach
Kellie Sandal

Elevate any summer outfit with the elegant square-toe Kellie Sandal. 

$195$98
Wyn Crossbody
Wyn Crossbody
Coach
Wyn Crossbody

This bright blue crossbody is as practical as it is pretty.

$225$113
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard With Patches
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard
Coach
Disney x Coach Rogue 25 In Signature Textile Jacquard With Patches

This year, Coach celebrates the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Relive special moments and create new ones with this Disney X Coach Rogue 25 featuring bright patches with all your favorite characters.

$895$448
Willow Tote 24
Willow Tote 24
Coach
Willow Tote 24

Everyone deserves to have an icy purple tote in their closet.

$295$148
Double Zip Wallet
Double Zip Wallet
Coach
Double Zip Wallet

A clutch and wallet in one -- this double zip compartment design has six card slots, a full-length bill pocket, interior pockets and a wrist strap.

$125$98

