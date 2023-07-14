Shop

The Best Summer Shoe Deals to Shop from the Zappos Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers, Heels & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Zappos' Spring Shoe Sale 2022
Zappos

Summer has never looked (or felt) so good thanks to Zappos' can't-miss Summer Sale. Just in time to add some new shoes to your summer footwear rotation, the Zappos sale is offering major savings on thousands of trending styles. 

If you've been mulling over the prospect of giving your wardrobe a long-overdue refresh in honor of the season, this Zappos sale is officially your sign to clear out your current shoe stock in favor of some newer, trendier styles. With summer-friendly shoes from Sam Edelman, Adidas, Dolce Vita, Marc Fisher, Calvin Klein and so many more brands, the Zappos sale is the place to find some of the season's best deals on chic shoe styles.

Shop the Zappos Sale

Whether you're in the market for a breezy slip-on or strappy sandal for the summer wedding season, a supportive sneaker to carry you through all of your outdoor workouts, or simply a trendy high heel to help you take your shoe game to new heights, you'll find so many chic styles at Zappos' Summer Sale — and at majorly discounted prices, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best deals at Zappos and check out the top shoe trends to take your shoe game to new heights this season.

Veja Urca Sneakers
Veja Urca Sneakers
Zappos
Veja Urca Sneakers

Veja's eco-friendly mission and retro vibe have made the brand extremely popular in recent years. You can now a score a pair of the best-selling sneakers for almost 30% off. 

$185$139
Dolce Vita Emol Sandals
Dolce Vita Emol Sandals
Zappos
Dolce Vita Emol Sandals

Dolce Vita's Emol Sandals are the perfect statement-making staple for your summer footwear collection.

$130$98
Adidas Running Ultrabounce
Adidas Running Ultrabounce
Zappos
Adidas Running Ultrabounce

Looking for a new pair of running shoes? The Adidas Running Ultrabounce sneaker are designed with lightweight cushioning to provide extra comfort and flexibility. 

$80$56
Marc Fisher Nelly
Marc Fisher Nelly
Zappos
Marc Fisher Nelly

Give your maxi dresses a true boho vibe with these Marc Fisher Nelly wedge heels.

$125$77
Sam Edelman Griffin Sandals
Sam Edelman Griffin Sandals
Zappos
Sam Edelman Griffin Sandals

Sam Edelman's Griffin Flat Sandals add a unique twist to a classic slide with a chic woven padded strap. 

$100$51
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Zappos
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 running shoes feature the GuideRails support system to help protect your knees by reducing excess movement. They also have an updated mesh upper with 3D print for structure and support. 

$140$110
Lucky Brand Espadrille Wedges
Lucky Brand Mindra Sandal
Zappos
Lucky Brand Espadrille Wedges

These Lucky Brand espadrille wedges feature a textile upper with frayed edges for a chic look. 

$79$59
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels
Zappos
Dolce Vita Zeno Heels

Featuring the popular block heel style and woven straps, these Dolce Vita Zeno Heels are a must-have for summer.

$125$50
Sam Edelman Yuki Sandal
Sam Edelman Yuki Sandal
Zappos
Sam Edelman Yuki Sandal

These stylish strappy Sam Edelman Yuki sandals are perfect to pair with a mini floral dress this summer. 

$120$60
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
Zappos
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump

Treat your summer wardrobe to a red-hot refresh with these glossy Calvin Klein pumps.

$109$82

RELATED CONTENT:

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves For Up to 30% Off

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer After Prime Day

Skechers Sneakers Are Still On Sale After Amazon Prime Day

Shop the 15 Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

13 Colorful Sandals Under $50 to Brighten Up Your Summer Wardrobe

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Summer 2023

The 27 Best Summer Fashion Finds at Amazon

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip