Comfortable footwear is always in fashion. Mainstays in the wardrobe of Ariana Grande, Katie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney, Reebok makes some of the best walking shoes that are both supportive and just the right amount of retro. This week, Reebok introduced the latest edition of athletic leisure footwear: the DMX Comfort +.

With back-to-school season approaching soon, it's important to have a great pair of multipurpose footwear that’ll be as active as you are on campus. Designed to ensure comfort and stability to keep your feet relaxed, the new Reebok DMX Comfort + sneakers are ideal for all-day wear.

Whether you’re strolling, hiking, or running errands, high-quality walking shoes with a supportive fit and durable construction are truly unmatched. Reebok's newest walking shoe for women features dual density DMXAir Technology to provide active cushioning underfoot where it’s needed most. According to Reebok, the sneaker actually creates moving air in the midsole to help support arches and create foot stimulation, making it comfortable to stand and move all day long.

Released in icy blue and on-trend pink, the Reebok DMX Comfort + is available exclusively at Amazon now. The sneakers retail for $80, but certain sizes are already out of stock. We suggest scooping up a new pair of sneakers that have ample cushioning, especially before the start of the new school year.

For even more shoes and clothes to add to your campus-ready wardrobe, check out Reebok's Back-to-School Sale to get up to 50% off over 1,500 styles. Just use the code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout to take 40% off full price items and 50% off sale styles.

Shop the Reebok Sale

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% On Sneakers and Sandals from Sorel's End of Season Sale

Shop the Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

Run to the Best Adidas Ultraboost Deals on Amazon Right Now

Jennifer Lopez's Running Shoes Are More Than 40% Off at Amazon Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Allbirds Launches the Tree Flyer 2: Shop the Newest Running Shoe

The 15 Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Shop the Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in Summer 2023