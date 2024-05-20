Shop
SOREL Memorial Day Sale
SOREL
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:51 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

From waterproof sneakers to platform sandals, Sorel is offering big discounts on best-selling styles just in time for summer.

With Memorial Day on the horizon and the excitement of summer mounting, there's no better time to step up your shoe game for the sunny season. Whether you’re looking for stylish walking shoes or the ultimate sandal for making summer moves, Sorel has tons of deals on best-selling styles for all of your adventures.

Known for their winter boots that keep your feet warm, protected and dry like no other, Sorel also makes sandals, sneakers and clogs that not only blend fashion and function, but are also built to last. Sorel sneakers have been spotted on Jennifer AnistonKatie Holmes and Sydney Sweeney and right now, you can save up to 40% on Sorel's shoes made with the brand's iconic waterproof, extra comfy designs.

When Oprah released her list of Favorite Things for 2020, Sorel's Kinetic Conquest Boots made the cut. That same hiker-inspired style can be found throughout Sorel's selection of discounted footwear. From the Out N About III Low Waterproof Sneaker with cushioning that goes for miles and miles to the Viibe Clog that features lightweight and contoured foam to keep you comfortable all day long, Sorel shoes help you get through any season like a pro. 

Below, we've rounded up our favorite Sorel markdowns to step into summer in style. 

Women's Cameron Flatform Wedge Sandal

Women's Cameron Flatform Wedge Sandal
Sorel

Women's Cameron Flatform Wedge Sandal

Perfect for all-day wear, the molded wedge offers a foot-up on style points while the rubber outsole provides traction and durability.

$130 $65

Shop Now

Out N About III Low Women's Waterproof Sneaker

Out N About III Low Women's Waterproof Sneaker
Sorel

Out N About III Low Women's Waterproof Sneaker

Inspired by Sorel's best-selling Out N About boots, these waterproof sneakers feature a sleek textile and suede upper and a vulcanized rubber outsole, allowing you to confidently stride through any kind of weather.

$110 $66

Shop Now

Viibe Women's Clog

Viibe Women's Clog
Sorel

Viibe Women's Clog

Slip on these iridescent clogs for instant comfort and style. Designed with an adjustable webbing strap across the midfoot that can be worn in the back as well, they offer the perfect amount of versatility.

$135 $102

Shop Now

ONA Blvd Classic Women's Waterproof Sneaker

ONA Blvd Classic Women's Waterproof Sneaker
Sorel

ONA Blvd Classic Women's Waterproof Sneaker

Perfect for rainy summer days, these stylish court shoes not only provide waterproof protection but also feature a cozy interior for added support.

$125 $94

Shop Now

Caribou Women's Clog

Caribou Women's Clog
Sorel

Caribou Women's Clog

Drawing inspiration from the silhouette of a boot, these lightweight clogs are crafted for both indoor and outdoor wear.

$80 $48

Shop Now

Out N About III City Women's Sneaker

Out N About III City Women's Sneaker
Sorel

Out N About III City Women's Sneaker

With a classic court-inspired design and essential rain-ready construction, these sneakers are an absolute must-have for summer.

$110 $83

Shop Now

