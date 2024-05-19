Shop
Save 25% on Rothy's Best-Selling Shoes, Including Meghan Markle's Ballet Flats

Meghan Markle SXSW
Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty Images
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:15 AM PDT, May 19, 2024

Shop the Rothy's Friends and Family Sale to save on comfy ballet flats, Mary Janes, mules, loafers and more.

So many celebs, from Reese Witherspoon and Gal Gadot to Jessica Biel and Meghan Markle, love sustainable footwear brand Rothy's. Now through Tuesday, May 21 Rothy's is offering 25% off every best-selling style in a rare Friends and Family Sale — including one of Markle's go-to shoes.

With cushioned footbeds and classic styles that come in new, exciting colors for each season, it's no wonder why celebs have been wearing the eco-friendly brand. Just use the code ROTHYS25 at checkout to save 25% on Rothy's most popular styles.

Shop the Rothy's Sale

Included in the Rothy's sale are The Point — the same shoes seen on Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields. The shoes have a pointed toe, hence the name, and come in a variety of colors. Markle opts for the black pair, a wardrobe staple which can easily be dressed up or down.

Rothy's The Point II

Rothy's The Point II
Rothy's

Rothy's The Point II

On sale in more than 25 colors and prints, the Meghan Markle-approved flat was upgraded with a more spacious toebox, added elastic, sculpted outsoles and the In Love Insole for all-day comfort.

$155 $116

With code ROTHYS25

Shop Now

Rothy's The Point

Rothy's The Point
Rothy's

Rothy's The Point

A pair of pointed flats are a versatile classic that you can wear to work and then into happy hour. Because they're made with soft, plush insoles, your feet won't be aching by the end of the night. 

$149 $112

With code ROTHYS25

Shop Now

Using eco-friendly materials that are comfortable for all-day wear, Rothy's are durable enough to throw into the washing machine when they need a refresh. Beyond their impressive features, Rothy's shoes are the perfect compliment to any outfit with their timeless silhouettes. 

Rothy's is not only offering discounts on best-selling women's footwear, but also lightweight tote bags and men's driving loafers. Since Rothy's products are such great quality, they rarely go on sale — meaning you'll want to take advantage of this 25% discount while you can. Below, we've rounded up the most popular marked-down shoes that you'll want to add to your cart today. 

The Point in Desert Cat

The Point in Desert Cat
Rothy's

The Point in Desert Cat

Embrace your wild side with these leopard print flats.

$149 $112

With code ROTHYS25

Shop Now

The Flat in Ecru

The Flat in Ecru
Rothy's

The Flat in Ecru

These nude flats will easily pair with almost any outfit.

$129 $97

With code ROTHYS25

Shop Now

The Point in Bright Red

The Point in Bright Red
Rothy's

The Point in Bright Red

With this vibrant color you can match your bold red lip to your bold red shoes. 

$149 $112

With code ROTHYS25

Shop Now

The Driving Loafer

The Driving Loafer
Rothy's

The Driving Loafer

Men can get in on the Rothy's sale action too by shopping these timeless driving loafers. They're available in 12 different colors and patterns.

$189 $142

With code ROTHYS25

Shop Now

