So many celebs, from Reese Witherspoon and Gal Gadot to Jessica Biel and Meghan Markle, love sustainable footwear brand Rothy's. Now through Tuesday, May 21 Rothy's is offering 25% off every best-selling style in a rare Friends and Family Sale — including one of Markle's go-to shoes.

With cushioned footbeds and classic styles that come in new, exciting colors for each season, it's no wonder why celebs have been wearing the eco-friendly brand. Just use the code ROTHYS25 at checkout to save 25% on Rothy's most popular styles.

Shop the Rothy's Sale

Included in the Rothy's sale are The Point — the same shoes seen on Meghan Markle and Brooke Shields. The shoes have a pointed toe, hence the name, and come in a variety of colors. Markle opts for the black pair, a wardrobe staple which can easily be dressed up or down.

Rothy's The Point II Rothy's Rothy's The Point II On sale in more than 25 colors and prints, the Meghan Markle-approved flat was upgraded with a more spacious toebox, added elastic, sculpted outsoles and the In Love Insole for all-day comfort. $155 $116 With code ROTHYS25 Shop Now

Rothy's The Point Rothy's Rothy's The Point A pair of pointed flats are a versatile classic that you can wear to work and then into happy hour. Because they're made with soft, plush insoles, your feet won't be aching by the end of the night. $149 $112 With code ROTHYS25 Shop Now

Using eco-friendly materials that are comfortable for all-day wear, Rothy's are durable enough to throw into the washing machine when they need a refresh. Beyond their impressive features, Rothy's shoes are the perfect compliment to any outfit with their timeless silhouettes.

Rothy's is not only offering discounts on best-selling women's footwear, but also lightweight tote bags and men's driving loafers. Since Rothy's products are such great quality, they rarely go on sale — meaning you'll want to take advantage of this 25% discount while you can. Below, we've rounded up the most popular marked-down shoes that you'll want to add to your cart today.

The Driving Loafer Rothy's The Driving Loafer Men can get in on the Rothy's sale action too by shopping these timeless driving loafers. They're available in 12 different colors and patterns. $189 $142 With code ROTHYS25 Shop Now

