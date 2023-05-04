The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Spring Long: Shop Styles from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Crocs & More
Spring provides the perfect weather to flaunt our pedicures in new sandals. If you're going on vacation or strolling around the beach, you'll need the right sandal to go with your outfit. Spring footwear trends are rolling out, and there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals this season from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.
Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a spring wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect spring sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the spring fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).
There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about spring as we are, stop by and check out our favorite spring dress selections, too.
Below, check out our list of the best sandals for spring, and upgrade your spring wardrobe now!
Best Heeled Sandals:
The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.
Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita.
This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.
More stylish than plain old flats, these sandals are a favorite among Amazon shoppers.
These chunky sole heeled sandals feature a rubber sole for better traction. Plus, the padded insole helps keep you comfortable while you wear these Dream Pairs heeled sandals.
Best Flat Sandals:
The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.
Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days.
Sam Edelman's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway this spring break.
"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"
These lightweight strappy sandals are designed with non-slip lines to keep your feet in place.
Best Slides:
A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this spring.
Step into the spring season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.
These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides.
Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet.
These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.
Combining the comfort and style of the Classic Clog and Crocs Slide, customize your Crocs Sandals to wear during your vacations this spring.
Favorite Flip Flops:
The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.
You can never go wrong with a pair of Crocs. The Classic Platform flip flops in periwinkle adds the perfect pop of color to any spring outfit.
Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.
Amazon's best-selling summer sandal is not only the ultimate comfortable shoe, but also comes in over 30 different colors and prints to match any outfit.
Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.
