Spring is in full swing, and when flowers start to peek out of the ground, it’s time to ditch boots for open-toe sandal season. The latest trends for Spring 2024 include flowy dresses, feminine silhouettes and mixing styles. The spring sandal trends worth noting are neutral colors (though muted pinks and butter shades can act as neutrals!) strappy styles, kitten or stacked heels and dressed-up flip-flops. They are all so versatile you’ll find yourself wearing them day-to-night and with everything in your wardrobe, from skirts and jeans to a poolside cover-up.

Whether you are looking for style, comfort or both, we have shopped the perfect pair for you. Some are celeb-loved brands, while others are reliable mainstays like Tory Burch, Dolce Vita and even Birkenstock. The ultimate fashion picks are determined by your personal taste — express yourself this spring. There are also some great sales happening, so take a look because new shoes are way better when they are also discounted.

Sam Edelman Ariane Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Ariane We like the modern neutral tone of this Sam Edelman slide sandal. It is the perfect meeting of style and comfort. The buckle is functional, so you can also get a custom fit. $120 Shop Now

UGG Goldenstar Sandals UGG UGG Goldenstar Sandals Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step. $120 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: