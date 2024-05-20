There are so many sales right now, so shop while all the stylish shoes are in stock.
Spring is in full swing, and when flowers start to peek out of the ground, it’s time to ditch boots for open-toe sandal season. The latest trends for Spring 2024 include flowy dresses, feminine silhouettes and mixing styles. The spring sandal trends worth noting are neutral colors (though muted pinks and butter shades can act as neutrals!) strappy styles, kitten or stacked heels and dressed-up flip-flops. They are all so versatile you’ll find yourself wearing them day-to-night and with everything in your wardrobe, from skirts and jeans to a poolside cover-up.
Whether you are looking for style, comfort or both, we have shopped the perfect pair for you. Some are celeb-loved brands, while others are reliable mainstays like Tory Burch, Dolce Vita and even Birkenstock. The ultimate fashion picks are determined by your personal taste — express yourself this spring. There are also some great sales happening, so take a look because new shoes are way better when they are also discounted.
Vivaia Square-Toe Block Heel Slide (Juliet Pro)
Stylish celebrities like Julia Roberts and Katie Holmes have been photographed in on-trend, eco-conscious Vavaia shoes. Here's the perfect heeled slide that Scarlett Johansson was spotted wearing with a suit, proving that sandals are the ultimate multi-taskers in fashion.
Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop
We can't stop admiring the golden tone of these Tory Burch dressy flip-flop sandals. It also comes in shell pink, black and other colors.
DV DOLCE VITA Women's Geeya Raffia Criss Cross Strap Flat Slide Sandals
Natural materials like raffia on this slide sandal are on-trend for Spring 2024 and we love the big discount on this DV Dolce Vita pair. They also come in other shades like a pretty pop of pink.
Sam Edelman Ariane
We like the modern neutral tone of this Sam Edelman slide sandal. It is the perfect meeting of style and comfort. The buckle is functional, so you can also get a custom fit.
Sorel Kinetic Impact Y-Strap High Women's Wedge Sandal
With its bold design, this Sorel wedge sandal features a unique scalloped sole that not only enhances its lightweight feel but also offers superior comfort and style.
Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
These comfortable leather slide sandals from Birkenstock truly never go out of style.
Steve Madden Jaklyn Espadrille Platform Sandal
Earthy textures come to life via this woven, easy breezy espadrille-style sandal.
Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal
The Reef Women's Cushion Vista Slide Sandal features a double strap upper that gently hugs your foot, providing a supportive fit for all of your adventures.
UGG Goldenstar Sandals
Elevate your footwear game with these UGG Goldenstar Sandals, featuring a plush foam footbed that provides cushioning with every step.
Vionic Women's Sunrise High Tide II Toe-Post Platform Sandal
Intense comfort meets style with Vionic's platform sandal. While they look great, Amazon shoppers rave about how this flip-flop can help ease pain associated with plantar fasciitis.
Crocs Brooklyn Low Wedges Sandal
Tap into your wild side this spring and summer with these wedges sandals from Crocs.
Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrilles
These Soda ankle strap espadrilles are major — for a minor price.
Dr. Scholl's Women's Islander Strappy Flat Sandal
Whether you're headed to the beach or a night out, these lightweight and versatile slip-on sandals are the perfect choice for your spring occasions.
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
When it comes to sandals, you can never go wrong with this iconic Tory Burch style.
Clarks Breeze Sea Slip-On Sandals
Brighten up your spring shoe stock with these sunny, breezy slip-on sandals from Clarks.
