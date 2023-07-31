The end of summer is almost here, and there are already amazing back-to-school deals you can score right this second. Just in time for a school year sneaker refresh, Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are now on sale at Amazon. You can save 41% on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 running shoe with a comfortable and supportive feel.

J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings and now they are majorly marked down as an early Amazon back-to-school deal.

Shoppers rave about these shoes, having bought multiple pairs because you "can not beat them for comfort and stability." One review applauds the running shoes for being great for all types of workouts from Zumba to HILT Bootcamp and weight training. Shop J.Lo's Adidas sneakers on sale before it's too late.

Gotham/GC Images

Amazon is a prime spot to find the greatest sneaker deals, with big savings on shoes from Ryka, New Balance, and more. Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Amazon's sneaker deals are definitely worth checking out before the school year officially begins.

Below, check out more of the best Amazon deals on sneakers for women.

Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe Amazon Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality. $100 $60 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Converse Sneakers to Wear Back to School & All Year-Round

Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale

The Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear All Summer

Shoes on Pointe: The Best Ballerina Flats for Summer 2023

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

Meghan Markle’s Comfy Veja Sneakers Are Available at Nordstrom

Celeb-Approved Cariuma Shoes Launches First-Ever Kids' Collection

The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon: Shop Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Under Armour and More

Pre-Order the Cariuma x Van Gogh Sneakers Before They Sell Out Again

Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Love This '90s Footwear Trend

Allbirds Launches the Tree Flyer 2: Shop the Newest Running Shoe

The Best Deals on Back-to-School Shoes for Girls

Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale