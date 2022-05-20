Jennifer Lopez's Workout Sneakers Are On Sale for 52% Off at Adidas

Jennifer Lopez's workout shoes are on sale at Adidas for summer. Right now, you can save more than $40 on the Adidas Edge Lux 4 running shoe with a comfortable and supportive feel. J.Lo has been seen rocking the three-stripe athletic sneakers with her workout leggings.

Gotham/GC Images

Shoppers rave about these shoes, having bought multiple pairs because you "can not beat them for comfort and stability." One review applauds the running shoes for being great for all types of workouts from Zumba to HILT Bootcamp and weight training. Shop J.Lo's Adidas sneakers on sale before it's too late.

Whether you’re shopping for a new pair of kicks or activewear that perfectly suits your workout routine, Adidas' sale is taking 20% off almost everything. Through May 25, all you need to do is use the code MAY20 to unlock the savings.

Shop 20% off Adidas

