Celeb-Approved Cariuma Shoes Launches First-Ever Kids' Collection: Shop the New Children's Shoes
A mission to deliver shoes that are stylish and sustainable has quickly given the Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma a loyal following. The footwear company's comfy kicks have been seen sported by big names who would wear nothing but the best, such as Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm.
Now, just in time for back-to-school shopping, the celeb-approved sneakers are now available in kid's sizes. Cariuma's first-ever children's kicks are available in sizes K6 through Y2, which should fit kids ranging from small toddlers to 8-year-olds.
Crafted with organic cotton canvas, a slip-resistant sole and a plush, comfy cushion made from cork, the OCA Low's from Cariuma are so comfortable your kid may not want to take them off after school. Cariuma even upped the comfort level by adding a softer mesh lining and more cushioning around the ankles. The new OCA Low kids' shoes come in four colors: off-white, black, rose and shadow blue.
Offered in off-white (shown above), a pink rose, a navy shadow blue and black so your kid can pick their favorite colors. The sustainable shoes come in sizes K6 to Y2.
Easily adjust these shoes to your kid's comfort level using the velcro closure. The OCA Lows are durable and up to the challenge of the rough-and-tumble school playground. Cariuma releases are notorious for selling out quickly, so get your hands on these now so you can put them on your kid's feet this fall.
If your child is your mini-me, you can even get a matching pair of these trendy kicks for yourself. It's truly double the fun because, for every pair purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Right now if you bundle the kid's OCA Lows with the adult OCA Lows, you can save $19 on your purchase.
A neutral palette means these shoes will go with just about anything in your closet.
Shop more back-to-school shopping essentials here.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 60% on Sneakers and Clothing at Nike's Back to School Sale
Lenovo Back-to-School Sale: Save Up to 75% On Laptops
The Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon to Shop Now
Ace the New School Year With These Best Buy Back-to-School Deals
Everything You Need for Heading Back to School
The Best Bose Headphone and Speaker Deals for College
The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages