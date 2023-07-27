A mission to deliver shoes that are stylish and sustainable has quickly given the Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma a loyal following. The footwear company's comfy kicks have been seen sported by big names who would wear nothing but the best, such as Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm.

Now, just in time for back-to-school shopping, the celeb-approved sneakers are now available in kid's sizes. Cariuma's first-ever children's kicks are available in sizes K6 through Y2, which should fit kids ranging from small toddlers to 8-year-olds.

Crafted with organic cotton canvas, a slip-resistant sole and a plush, comfy cushion made from cork, the OCA Low's from Cariuma are so comfortable your kid may not want to take them off after school. Cariuma even upped the comfort level by adding a softer mesh lining and more cushioning around the ankles. The new OCA Low kids' shoes come in four colors: off-white, black, rose and shadow blue.

OCA Low Kids Cariuma OCA Low Kids Offered in off-white (shown above), a pink rose, a navy shadow blue and black so your kid can pick their favorite colors. The sustainable shoes come in sizes K6 to Y2. $55 Shop Now

Easily adjust these shoes to your kid's comfort level using the velcro closure. The OCA Lows are durable and up to the challenge of the rough-and-tumble school playground. Cariuma releases are notorious for selling out quickly, so get your hands on these now so you can put them on your kid's feet this fall.

If your child is your mini-me, you can even get a matching pair of these trendy kicks for yourself. It's truly double the fun because, for every pair purchased, Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Right now if you bundle the kid's OCA Lows with the adult OCA Lows, you can save $19 on your purchase.

Shop more back-to-school shopping essentials here.

