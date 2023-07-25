Sported by stars like Pete Davidson, Ashton Kutcher, Helen Mirren and Jon Hamm, the comfortable sneaker brand Cariuma is beloved by many. Just over a week ago, Cariuma released a collection of shoes in collaboration with the Van Gogh Museum and all four styles sold out in three days. In case you missed the mega-popular kicks the first time around, the art-inspired sneakers are now back and available for pre-order.

Shop Cariuma x Van Gogh

In honor of the Van Gogh Museum's 50th anniversary, Cariuma gave the fan-favorite Oca Low and Salvas styles a new look with hand-painted blooms inspired by the legendary artist. Designed to celebrate “the beauty of nature,” the collaboration "display the immense beauty of our home, reminding us to look around and implement daily decisions centered around nourishing and protecting our natural world," explains Cariuma.

If you're unfamiliar with Cariuma, it specializes in sustainable sneakers made from organic cotton, recycled nylon rubber, bamboo, sugarcane, cork, and mamona oil. All four Cariuma x Van Gogh sneakers are perfect for summer with prints that are reminiscent of Van Gogh's artwork.

Below, pre-order all the new styles from the Cariuma and Van Gogh Museum collaboration. Act quickly, as history has taught us this Cariuma re-launch is bound to sell out fast.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

Ashton Kutcher Wore the Celeb-Loved Sneakers That Are Less Than $80

Skechers Sneakers Are Still On Sale After Amazon Prime Day

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Now

The Best Walking Shoes for Men to Wear this Summer

Shop the 15 Best Women's Running Shoes to Wear All Summer Long

The Best Hiking Shoes and Boots for Women to Enjoy the Trail