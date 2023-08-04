Sales & Deals

Nike's Back-to-School Sale Just Got Extended: Save Up to 60% on Sneakers, Clothing and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Nike Back to School Sale
Nike

Whether it's the very first day of school ever or your final first day as you enter senior year, the first day of school outfit is always momentous. It's the first impression; a chance to show your classmates your style right off the bat. To achieve the effortlessly cool look these days, you can't go wrong sporting Nike kicks, a Nike backpack or some go-to leggings with the signature swoosh.

If you want to pick up some new gear before school starts, Nike is hosting a huge Back to School Sale where shoppers can score up to 60% off the brand's iconic apparel and backpacks. Even better, you can also get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout. 

Now through Saturday, August 12, you can save on nearly 3,000 Nike styles from Air Jordans to jogger sets, summer-ready T-shirts, belt bags and so much more. With options for children and adults, you're sure to find something for everyone who is heading back to the classroom.

To help you get an A+ in your sale shopping, we've rounded up the best items during this impressive sale. Get started on your back-to-school checklist and shop our picks below, which reflect the 25% discount. Some of these items are selling out fast, so you won't want to wait too long to add them to your cart. Don't forget to use code SCHOOL20 at checkout to unlock the double discounts. 

Best Back-to-School Deals on Women's and Girl's Sneakers

Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes
Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Infinity React 3 Running Shoes

Even if you're not a runner, you'll appreciate the springy bounce from these supportive and cushioned sneakers. 

$165$75
Nike Air VaporMax Plus
Nike Air VaporMax Plus
Nike
Nike Air VaporMax Plus

Get in on the Barbiecore trend with these bright pink kicks. You'll make heads turn when wearing these statement making sneakers. 

$210$175
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow

We are loving these retro Nike sneakers with a pink swoosh. 

$130$104
Nike Blazer Mid Premium
Nike Blazer Mid Premium
Nike
Nike Blazer Mid Premium

Pull together your back-to-school outfit with these adorable yellow high-tops.

$125$73
Nike Air Max Dawn
Nike Air Max Dawn
Nike
Nike Air Max Dawn

Available in a variety of color combinations, these shoes were crafted with sustainable materials. 

$115$78
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike
Nike Court Borough Mid 2

These children's high-top sneakers come in many hues, so your kid can pick out the ones in their favorite color.

$75$36
Nike Revolution 6 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Revolution 6 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike
Nike Revolution 6 Big Kids' Road Running Shoes

These running sneakers serve as an everyday shoe so your kid can keep up with whatever the school day calls for. 

$65$34

Best Back-to-School Deals on Men's and Boy's Sneakers

Nike Air Huarache Shoes
Nike Air Huarache Shoes
Nike
Nike Air Huarache Shoes

Designed to hug the foot, you can ditch the socks when wearing these Nike sneakers. 

$125$94
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike
Nike Air Max 90 Premium

You can't go wrong with the classic Nike Air Max 90 Premium sneakers. 

$140$83
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG
Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG

Young or old, sneakerheads will love these throwback Air Jordan 1s.

$180$135
$140$105
Nike React Infinity 3 Running Shoes
Nike React Infinity 3 Running Shoes
Nike
Nike React Infinity 3 Running Shoes

With only a few sizes left, these highly rated running shoes are great for the athletes on their way back to the classroom. 

$160$60
Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature
Nike
Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature

Made with a minimum of 20% recycled materials, you can look good and feel good when wearing these super stylish sneakers on the first day of school.

$85$64
Nike Court Legacy
Nike Court Legacy
Nike
Nike Court Legacy

Here's another highly rated fan-favorite shoe from Nike. You can save on the black pair (seen above), an all-white pair, or a white option with a black swoosh.

$70$64
Jumpman Two Trey
Jumpman Two Trey
Nike
Jumpman Two Trey

Made for boys 3.5-7 years old, these shoes will become their new favorite with a bright blue sole. 

$115$65
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 LV8

Here's another fun option for the kids. They'll love all the colors including a blue swoosh, yellow and red stitching and green accents.

$100$47

Best Nike Back-to-School Deals on Clothing

Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt
Nike
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Cropped Logo T-Shirt

The cropped style of this Nike logo tee elevates the look to easily pair with your favorite shorts.

$30$21
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt

Celebrate the planet with the unique graphic design on this t-shirt. The shirt says Water. Fire. Earth. Nike Air.

$45$34
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Big Kids' (Girls') V-Neck Training T-Shirt
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Big Kids' (Girls') V-Neck Training T-Shirt
Nike
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Big Kids' (Girls') V-Neck Training T-Shirt

Your kiddo will feel cool and fresh all day long with this tee that uses Dri-FIT technology.

$25$17
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt

You can't go wrong sporting the signature Nike logo.

$28$20
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Nike
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt

Featuring the iconic slogan, these T-shirts are cute and motivating. 

$20$15
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings
Nike
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings

Comfy leggings are always a superior choice. These lavender-hued leggings with Nike's slogan down the side are so chic. 

$48$26
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Pants
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Pants
Nike
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Air Fleece Pants

These fashionable fleece pants are a solid option for your next after-class workout. 

$92$62

Best Nike Back-to-School Deals on Accessories

Nike Air Backpack
Nike Air Backpack
Nike
Nike Air Backpack

The plastic bubble on this backpack gives homage to the iconic Air Max sneaker. Already discounted right now by 43%, now you can save up to 25% more.

$92$39
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack
Nike
Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack

Durable, yet lightweight, fabric was used to create this brilliant blue backpack. The bungee cord detail on the front gives you a quick spot to store your sneakers. 

$72$28
Nike Pro Kids' Adjustable Hat
Nike Pro Kids' Adjustable Hat
Nike
Nike Pro Kids' Adjustable Hat

Your kid will look extremely cool wearing this bright red Nike-logo hat. 

$24$14
Nike Sportswear Essentials Messenger Bag
Nike Sportswear Essentials Messenger Bag
Nike
Nike Sportswear Essentials Messenger Bag

If you want to go for a more professional look, opt for this sleek black messenger bag. 

$62$32
Nike Elemental Premium Fanny Pack
Nike Elemental Premium Fanny Pack
Nike
Nike Elemental Premium Fanny Pack

These hands-free over-the-shoulder bags are all the rage right now. Nike's version is a bit larger, which is great for storing all your school essentials. 

$47$30
Nike Sportswear Tye-Dyed Beanie
Nike Sportswear Tye-Dyed Beanie
Nike
Nike Sportswear Tye-Dyed Beanie

A beanie can give an outfit that laid back, casual and cool vibe. It's also handy in the fall when temps start to drop.

$28$12

