Whether it's the very first day of school ever or your final first day as you enter senior year, the first day of school outfit is always momentous. It's the first impression; a chance to show your classmates your style right off the bat. To achieve the effortlessly cool look these days, you can't go wrong sporting Nike kicks, a Nike backpack or some go-to leggings with the signature swoosh.

If you want to pick up some new gear before school starts, Nike is hosting a huge Back to School Sale where shoppers can score up to 60% off the brand's iconic apparel and backpacks. Even better, you can also get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout.

Shop the Nike Sale

Now through Saturday, August 12, you can save on nearly 3,000 Nike styles from Air Jordans to jogger sets, summer-ready T-shirts, belt bags and so much more. With options for children and adults, you're sure to find something for everyone who is heading back to the classroom.

To help you get an A+ in your sale shopping, we've rounded up the best items during this impressive sale. Get started on your back-to-school checklist and shop our picks below, which reflect the 25% discount. Some of these items are selling out fast, so you won't want to wait too long to add them to your cart. Don't forget to use code SCHOOL20 at checkout to unlock the double discounts.

Best Back-to-School Deals on Women's and Girl's Sneakers

Best Back-to-School Deals on Men's and Boy's Sneakers

Nike Court Legacy Nike Nike Court Legacy Here's another highly rated fan-favorite shoe from Nike. You can save on the black pair (seen above), an all-white pair, or a white option with a black swoosh. $70 $64 Shop Now

Best Nike Back-to-School Deals on Clothing

Best Nike Back-to-School Deals on Accessories

Nike Air Backpack Nike Nike Air Backpack The plastic bubble on this backpack gives homage to the iconic Air Max sneaker. Already discounted right now by 43%, now you can save up to 25% more. $92 $39 Shop Now

Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack Nike Nike Hayward 2.0 Backpack Durable, yet lightweight, fabric was used to create this brilliant blue backpack. The bungee cord detail on the front gives you a quick spot to store your sneakers. $72 $28 Shop Now

