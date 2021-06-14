Shopping

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Coolest Leggings to the Gym: Shop Her Looks

By ETonline Staff
If you're looking for workout style inspiration, look no further than to Jennifer Lopez. It's no secret the multitalented star is always working out, and she's constantly spotted in the coolest workout gear.

To get her looks, ET Style has done some digging and gathered pieces from some of her best gym outfits that you can shop right now. From her tried-and-true activewear brands, like Niyama Sol and Beyond Yoga, to the stylish accessories and shoes she adds on (you know a glamorous pair of sunnies is a staple for the star), we've got the J.Lo-approved workout ensembles. 

Shop her looks ahead. 

Lopez has worn many Beyond Yoga leggings, in particular the shiny, pearlized styles. She accessorized with glamorous flat-top sunglasses from For Art's Sake. 

GET THE LOOK:

Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga High Waisted Midi Legging
$80 AT NORDSTROM
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Edge Lux 4 Running Shoe
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON
For Art's Sake Alien 61MM Flat-Top Sunglasses
For Art's Sake Alien 61MM Flat-Top Sunglasses
Saks Fifth Avenue
For Art's Sake Alien 61MM Flat-Top Sunglasses
$215 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Stax. is the latest activewear brand celebs have been rocking. In addition to J.Lo, their clothes have been spotted on Lizzo and Hailey Bieber. Lopez was seen in Miami rocking a gorgeous lilac shade of the Stax. BB sports bra and leggings. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Stax. BB Classic Crop
Stax. BB Classic Crop
Stax.
Stax. BB Classic Crop
$36 AT STAX.
Stax. BB Tights Full Length
Stax. BB Tights Full Length
Stax.
Stax. BB Tights Full Length
$64 AT STAX.

Another Miami gym look the artist sported included a vintage-style Guess logo tee, printed Niyama Sol leggings (she wears this brand all the time!), oversized Gucci sunglasses and the Läst Sprint Sneaker. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Guess Eco Classic Logo Tee
Guess Eco Classic Logo Tee
Guess
Guess Eco Classic Logo Tee
$39 AT GUESS
Niyama Sol Shagreen High Waisted Legging
Niyama Sol Shagreen High Waisted Legging
Niyama Sol
Niyama Sol Shagreen High Waisted Legging
$88 AT NIYAMA SOL
Gucci Oversized-Frame Sunglasses
Gucci Oversized-Frame Sunglasses
Farfetch
Gucci Oversized-Frame Sunglasses
$403 AT FARFETCH
Läst Sprint Leather White II
Läst Sprint Leather White II
Läst
Läst Sprint Leather White II
$262 AT LÄST

Lopez showed off her moves during dance rehearsal in Tory Burch sweatpants, Niyama Sol knotted top and Nike Air Jordan sneakers. 

GET THE LOOK:

Tory Burch Heavyweight French Terry Sweatpants
Tory Burch Heavyweight French Terry Sweatpants
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Heavyweight French Terry Sweatpants
$148 AT TORY BURCH
Niyama Sol Knotty Sports Bra
Niyama Sol Knotty Sports Bra
Niyama Sol
Niyama Sol Knotty Sports Bra
$58 AT NIYAMA SOL
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid GS
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid GS
Stadium Goods
Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid GS
$185 AND UP AT STADIUM GOODS

