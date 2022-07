If you can't seem to meet your daily water intake goal or looking for the perfect water bottle to bring along your workouts or hiking trips, let Khloe Kardashian and Demi Lovato be your motivation to invest in a reusable water bottle. The two celebs recently gave fans a glimpse of their trick to staying hydrated and it comes in the form of two trendy water bottles — both available for Amazon Prime Day 2022.

The KUWTK star has been loving the Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle, posting it on her Instagram Stories. The reusable water bottle has time markers for every two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., accompanied by motivational reminders, like "Good morning" and "Don't give up" to keep her focused through the day. Pair the water bottle with Khloe's Adidas running shoes to get the full Kardashian look or check out some of our favorite walking shoes for Summer 2022.

While Kardashian has the blue-and-purple gradient bottle, it's available in a wide array of adorable colors. The eye-catching water bottle isn't just aesthetically pleasing, though. It's also BPA and toxin-free with a flip-up locked lid, portable wrist strap and removable straw for maximum functionality. It's no wonder this item has over 26,000 global ratings with 4.6 stars, 79% of which are 5-star reviews.

Instagram Story/@khloekardashian

Demi Lovato shared their own reusable water bottle on Instagram too — the KEEPTO Motivational Water Bottle in a sea-green-and-fuchsia color combo. The $10 water bottle is also available in 11 other colors, including rose gold, plum and a sky-blue-green hybrid, among others. With motivational phrases at each goal, this optimistic accessory keeps your glass half-full (so to speak). Buy it now and crush your water goals in style.

Demi Lovato/Instagram

Sign up to shop more celebrity faves! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day Is Finally Here: Shop the 37 Best Deals Across Tech, Clothing, Home, and Beauty

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shop These Epic Beauty Deals on Elemis, NuFace, Foreo and More

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are Only $24 On Amazon Prime Day

25 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 Our Editors Recommend

TikTok Is in Love With This Lululemon Belt Bag - Shop The Look

The 26 Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Nike Sale: Get 20% Off Sneakers, Workout Gear and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Vitamix Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers for Prime Day 2022 — Sorel, Adidas, Nike and More

Khloé Kardashian's Workout Shoes Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2022

The 21 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Summer 2022

The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok for Under $40

Echelon Exercise Bike Sale: The Best Deals on Peloton Alternatives

The Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Affordable Amazon Leggings That Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align

Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers -- Apple, Galaxy, Fitbit and More

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Khloe Kardashian Collaborates with Ipsy on Limited-Edition Collection

Jennifer Lopez's Adidas Sneakers Are On Sale At Amazon

The Booty-Lifting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are On Sale

Khloe Kardashian's Sleek Emerald Leggings Are on Sale Now