Spanx Cyber Monday Sale Is Still Here: Save On the Celeb-Loved Booty-Lifting Leggings & More

By ETonline Staff
Spanx

On this lovely "Spanx-giving," Kourtney Kardashian's favorite booty-lifting leggings from Spanx are on sale for one more day thanks to an extended Cyber Monday, along with other Spanx bestsellers. The Spanx Cyber Monday sale is offering 20% off everything on the Spanx website, plus select styles are 50% off through Tuesday, Nov. 30. 

The newly engaged star has long been a fan of Spanx leggings. As noted on Kardashian's lifestyle website, Poosh, the reality TV star has raved about the the shapewear brand's leggings, and couldn't help but introduce them to her team. 

The Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings are available in black, navy, and colorful prints and in sizes sizes XS to 3X. As the name suggests, these popular leggings give you the "best butt ever," as stated on the website, thanks to Spanx's signature sculpting performance fabric and contoured waistband. Kardashian isn't the only celebrity fan of the Booty Boost. Stars like Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner have been spotted rocking the best-selling Spanx legging. 

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian/Poosh

In addition to the Booty Boost legging, more of Spanx's popular legging, shapewear and undergarment styles are 20% off. Standouts include the Faux Leather Leggings, OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short and the Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra. 

Booty Boost Active Leggings
Booty Boost Active Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Leggings
$98$78
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
$98$49

While you're grabbing the Kardashian-approved legging on sale, check out more of ET's favorite Cyber Monday deals from Spanx below. 

Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
Spanx
Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings
You'll fall in love with these super comfortable and soft seamless leggings.
$68$54
Faux Leather Leggings
Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Leggings
You'll want to add these stylish, crowd-favorite faux leather leggings to your cart. 
$98$78
Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra
Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra
Spanx
Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra
The Bra-llelujah! bra is a bestseller, thanks to the anti-dig SPANX Smart Stretch Straps and supportive back made from hosiery. 
$68$54
OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Spanx
OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
Hurry! The OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short is selling out fast. The sculpting shaper is a favorite for its lightweight feel and slimming effect. 
$78$62
The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare
The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare
Spanx
The Perfect Pant, Hi-Rise Flare
Flare pants are back! Add this sleek, modern high-waist, pull-on pant with on-trend wide legs. 
$148$118
Faux Suede Leggings
Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx
Faux Suede Leggings
These faux suede leggings are begging to be worn under an oversized chunky sweater. 
$98$78
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
The side stripe adds a cool, sporty element to the classic faux leather legging. 
$110$55
Active 7/8 Leggings
Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Active 7/8 Leggings
Your new favorite workout leggings are now under $50. 
$98$49

