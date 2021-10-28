Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here -- Shop Her Fall Activewear Line
Halle Berry has teamed up with lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty again! The Oscar-winning actress, along with her health and wellness platform rē•spin, has collaborated with the activewear brand for the second time to co-design stylish workout and athleisure clothes you'll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP -- and the collection is finally live on the Sweaty Betty website!
The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty The rē•spin Edit collection features pieces that work as chic, effortless layers, while being versatile and functional for active women. Standout styles include a quilted poncho made from recycled plastic, oversized color-blocked hoodie, chunky knitted scarf and, of course, matching sets of sports bras and leggings and other clothing that people love as much as other performance brands.
One exciting new product introduced in Berry's line is the Super Soft Legging. Made from an exclusive new technical fabric, the Super Soft Legging has a high-compression, sweat-wicking fit with a bum-sculpting effect. It also has an elongated front-rise seam that elongates the look of the legs.
The 55-year-old star shared a behind-the-scenes video of the collaboration's campaign shoot on Instagram. She shared clips of the new collection filled with comfy, cozy styles for chilly season.
"This time we’re getting you fall-ready with chic, relaxed pieces that you won’t want to miss," Berry captioned the post.
See the entire Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty line and shop ET's top picks below.
