We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Halle Berry has teamed up with lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty again! The Oscar-winning actress, along with her health and wellness platform rē•spin, has collaborated with the activewear brand for the second time to co-design stylish workout and athleisure clothes you'll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP -- and the collection is finally live on the Sweaty Betty website!

The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty The rē•spin Edit collection features pieces that work as chic, effortless layers, while being versatile and functional for active women. Standout styles include a quilted poncho made from recycled plastic, oversized color-blocked hoodie, chunky knitted scarf and, of course, matching sets of sports bras and leggings and other clothing that people love as much as other performance brands.

One exciting new product introduced in Berry's line is the Super Soft Legging. Made from an exclusive new technical fabric, the Super Soft Legging has a high-compression, sweat-wicking fit with a bum-sculpting effect. It also has an elongated front-rise seam that elongates the look of the legs.

The 55-year-old star shared a behind-the-scenes video of the collaboration's campaign shoot on Instagram. She shared clips of the new collection filled with comfy, cozy styles for chilly season.

"This time we’re getting you fall-ready with chic, relaxed pieces that you won’t want to miss," Berry captioned the post.

See the entire Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty line and shop ET's top picks below.

Leto Knitted Scarf Sweaty Betty Leto Knitted Scarf You won't regret getting this chunky, oversized plaid scarf. Made from a textured wool, nylon and alpaca blend, this scarf will be a staple for winter. $88 Buy Now

Nakano Waffle Hoodie Sweaty Betty Nakano Waffle Hoodie We love a cute, cozy hoodie for fall, and we have a feeling we won't want to take this one off. This waffle design has a relaxed, cropped fit and thumbholes. $118 Buy Now

Athena Super Soft 7/8 Leggings Sweaty Betty Athena Super Soft 7/8 Leggings The new Super Soft Leggings are made from an exclusive fabric that's supportive, breathable and sweat-wicking. The seam lines help sculpt the booty and elongate the legs. The high waist also has an internal adjustable drawcord -- genius! $118 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

Kourtney Kardashian Loves These Spanx Booty-Lifting Leggings

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Lululemon Just Secretly Put Their Best-Selling Leggings On Sale

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

Gal Gadot Teases Her Kids May Appear Again in 'Wonder Woman 3'