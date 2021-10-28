Sponsored by Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry's Second Sweaty Betty Collection Is Here -- Shop Her Fall Activewear Line

By ETonline Staff
halle berry x sweaty betty
Sweaty Betty

Halle Berry has teamed up with lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty again! The Oscar-winning actress, along with her health and wellness platform rē•spin, has collaborated with the activewear brand for the second time to co-design stylish workout and athleisure clothes you'll want to add to your wardrobe ASAP -- and the collection is finally live on the Sweaty Betty website! 

The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty The rē•spin Edit collection features pieces that work as chic, effortless layers, while being versatile and functional for active women. Standout styles include a quilted poncho made from recycled plastic, oversized color-blocked hoodie, chunky knitted scarf and, of course, matching sets of sports bras and leggings and other clothing that people love as much as other performance brands.

One exciting new product introduced in Berry's line is the Super Soft Legging. Made from an exclusive new technical fabric, the Super Soft Legging has a high-compression, sweat-wicking fit with a bum-sculpting effect. It also has an elongated front-rise seam that elongates the look of the legs.

The 55-year-old star shared a behind-the-scenes video of the collaboration's campaign shoot on Instagram. She shared clips of the new collection filled with comfy, cozy styles for chilly season. 

"This time we’re getting you fall-ready with chic, relaxed pieces that you won’t want to miss," Berry captioned the post. 

See the entire Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty line and shop ET's top picks below.

Jinx Power 6" Biker Shorts
Jinx Power 6" Biker Shorts
High-performance biker shorts that are super stretchy and supportive. The all-over logo printed design has side slip pockets and a zip pocket in the back. 
$78
Storm Power Shine High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings
Storm Power Shine High-Waisted 7/8 Workout Leggings
A classic pair of black leggings that's stretchy, supportive and sweat-wicking. The bonded waistband offers extra compression, and the high-shine side panels add extra flair. Plus, this legging has two side pockets!
$100
Storm Power High Shine Zip Through Jacket
Storm Power High Shine Zip Through Jacket
A workout jacket you can count on even on the chilliest of days. The slim-fit style has all the practical features -- sweat-wicking fabric, stretch, pockets and thumbholes. 
$118
Zola Cross Back Seamless Bra
Zola Cross Back Seamless Bra
A light-support, seamless sports bra, featuring a cool strappy back. 
$48
Leto Knitted Scarf
Leto Knitted Scarf
You won't regret getting this chunky, oversized plaid scarf. Made from a textured wool, nylon and alpaca blend, this scarf will be a staple for winter. 
$88
Selene Waffle Jumpsuit
Selene Waffle Jumpsuit
For cozy nights in reach for this one-and-done sweater jumpsuit. 
$168
Luna Quilted Poncho
Luna Quilted Poncho
Throw on this quilted poncho, filled with recycled down, whenever you need more warmth. 
$258
Athena Super Soft Sports Bra
Athena Super Soft Sports Bra
This sports bra is from the brand new Super Soft range. As the name suggests this bra feels ultra-soft, and it's lightweight, breathable and sweat-wicking with medium compression. 
$78
Nakano Waffle Hoodie
Nakano Waffle Hoodie
We love a cute, cozy hoodie for fall, and we have a feeling we won't want to take this one off. This waffle design has a relaxed, cropped fit and thumbholes. 
$118
Athena Super Soft 7/8 Leggings
Athena Super Soft 7/8 Leggings
The new Super Soft Leggings are made from an exclusive fabric that's supportive, breathable and sweat-wicking. The seam lines help sculpt the booty and elongate the legs. The high waist also has an internal adjustable drawcord -- genius! 
$118

