Gal Gadot Teases Her Kids May Appear Again in 'Wonder Woman 3' (…

Gal Gadot might be featuring her family in the upcoming Wonder Woman 3. After it was announced that Gadot would be returning to play everyone's favorite female superhero, the 36-year-old action star spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration this week about whether her husband and kids might appear in the upcoming sequel after making cameos in Wonder Woman 1984.

"Well, we might," she teased to ET. "They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."

Gadot is the mom of three daughters -- Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, almost 4 months -- and said she used to stress about what having children would mean for her career. She was reminded of her husband, Yaron Varsano's, words when she had her first daughter.

"He told me, 'It's for you to choose, but just think about what kind of example you want to set for her,'" she recalled. "So I just think about it as a win-win and of course something's always got to give. We can't be just perfect, but the only thing we can do is just give our best and do our best."

Less than a week after Jenkins confirmed the news that Wonder Woman 3 was a go, Gadot couldn't help but gush about the upcoming film.

"The most amazing thing -- other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots -- is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with [director] Patty Jenkins again and I'm super, super grateful for that," she shared.

Jenkins confirmed at the DC FanDome event that the movie, which is set to be the final installment of the Wonder Woman franchise, will star both Gadot and Lynda Carter, who played the role in the Wonder Woman series in the 1970s.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gal Gadot Teams Up With Real-Life Wonder Women Who Are Helping Others (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Gal Gadot Talks Reporting Joss Whedon for His On-Set Comments

'Red Notice': The Rock & Ryan Reynolds Take on Gal Gadot in New Clip

Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Third Child

Related Gallery