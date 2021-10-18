Shopping

9 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends: Kourtney Kardashian's Oval Diamond to Ariana Grande's Pearl Ring

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
38:12

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!

02:15

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Go Topless in Provocative New …

04:18

Kim Kardashian Plays Sister Kourtney and Jokes About Kanye West …

03:08

Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Day 1’ of Filming New Hulu Reality Show

03:19

How Kim Kardashian's Friends and Family Reacted to Her SNL Debut…

03:40

Kardashian Kids Attend Kylie Jenner's Halloween Dinner Party

02:41

Scott Disick Spotted With Kardashian Family Following Alleged DM…

24:21

Adele Teases New Single ‘Easy on Me,’ Are Kim Kardashian and Kan…

04:16

'You' Season 3: Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant React to The…

03:26

SNL: Kim Kardashian Shares a Kiss WITH Pete Davidson and Gets Fl…

24:24

Adele Opens Up About Divorce and New Love in 'Vogue,' Kim Kardas…

03:28

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Meanest Thing North Has Said to Her a…

08:59

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom and Tom Are Committed to Naming New Bar …

01:54

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Say ‘Love Is Blind’ Seasons 2 and 3 Are …

03:28

Ray J and Princess Love Are Calling It Quits For a Third Time

24:17

Gigi Hadid, Ricky Martin and More Slay the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3…

01:14

Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth are Feuding Ballerinas in 'Bi…

01:10

Hattie, Marie and Nia Are Back at It Again for ‘Twenties’ Season…

02:26

Samira Wiley Makes Emmys 2021 a Date Night and Talks ‘The Handma…

Love is in the air as we enter the holiday engagement season, and celebs are already putting a ring on the finger! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged over the weekend. The 45-year-old drummer proposed to the 42-year-old reality TV star on the beach at sunset in Montecito, California.

We got a glimpse of Kourtney's stunning oval diamond engagement ring from pics and videos posted on social media by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

If you're browsing for engagement ring inspiration, look no further. ET has gathered 9 engagement ring styles celebs are rocking -- they have the best taste in luxurious buys, after all. 

Want something unique? Ariana Grande's beautiful diamond and pearl engagement ring is a chic alternative to traditional styles. If you prefer a classic look, something like Meghan Markle's three-stone design or Kourtney's large oval stunner could be the one. 

Shop similar celebrity engagement ring styles below.

Kourtney Kardashian's Oval Diamond

The Poosh founder's engagement ring from the rock star boasts a very large oval diamond. Jenny Luker, President, PGI USA Jewelry Inc., told ET the ring is estimated to be more than $500,000. "This oval diamond is spectacular at around eight to 10 carats on a thin pave diamond band, most likely set in platinum, as it will hold the diamonds more securely," the expert said. 

kravis engagement ring
@kendalljenner/Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Blue Nile Studio Oval Cut Heiress Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum (1/2 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile Studio Oval Cut Heiress Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum (1/2 ct. tw.)
Blue Nile
Blue Nile Studio Oval Cut Heiress Halo Diamond Engagement Ring in Platinum (1/2 ct. tw.)
$3,590 AND UP AT BLUE NILE

Ariana Grande's Diamond and Pearl Ring

The singer is married to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande revealed her engagement ring on Instagram -- an oversized slanted oval diamond adorned with a pretty round pearl. 

GET THE LOOK:

Ida Jewelry Design Pearl Diamond Wedding Ring Set
Ida Jewelry Design Pearl Diamond Wedding Ring Set.jpg
Etsy
Ida Jewelry Design Pearl Diamond Wedding Ring Set
$1,284 AT ETSY

Emma Stone's Pearl Ring 

Pearl engagement rings are a big trend among stars. Stone got engaged in 2019 to SNL segment director Dave McCary, who shared an adorable pic of the couple on his Instagram. The actress showed off her unique, romantic pearl engagement ring from New York City-based jewelry retailer, Catbird, designed by Yoshinobu Kataoka. 

GET THE LOOK:

Kataoka Winter Pearl Ring
Kataoka Winter Pearl Ring
Catbird
Kataoka Winter Pearl Ring
$4,780 AT CATBIRD

Jennifer Lawrence's Emerald Cut 

The acclaimed actress' huge emerald-cut diamond from her art gallery director hubby, Cooke Maroney, sits atop a thin gold band. It's perfect for the girl who wants something simply stunning and elegant. 

Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence engagement ring
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK: 

Ritani 1.48 Carat Emerald Lab Diamond Solitaire Diamond Gallery Engagement Ring
Ritani 1.48 Carat Emerald Lab Diamond Solitaire Diamond Gallery Engagement Ring
Ritani
Ritani 1.48 Carat Emerald Lab Diamond Solitaire Diamond Gallery Engagement Ring
$2,693 AT RITANI

Katy Perry's Pink Flower Ring

We saw the pop star's statement flower-shaped ring from fiancee Orlando Bloom following a Valentine's Day engagement announcement in 2019 on Instagram, aptly captioned, "full bloom." The estimated 4-carat ring is truly glamorous and one-of-a-kind -- like Perry -- and features a pink center diamond surrounded by eight smaller diamonds. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Gemvara Camellia Ring
Gemvara Camellia Ring
Gemvara
Gemvara Camellia Ring
$3,485 $2,788 AT GEMVARA

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cushion Cut 

The author's cushion-cut rock on her finger from Chris Pratt is estimated to be worth $150,000-250,000. The square shape housed in a halo setting complements Schwarzenegger's classic style. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Neil Lane Premiere Diamond Engagement Ring 1-5/8 ct tw 14K Gold
Neil Lane Premiere Diamond Engagement Ring 1-5/8 ct tw 14K Gold
Kay Jewelers
Neil Lane Premiere Diamond Engagement Ring 1-5/8 ct tw 14K Gold
$6,800 AT KAY JEWELERS

Hailey Bieber's Oval Diamond 

We got a close-up look of the model's modern, jaw-dropping oval-cut diamond ring in Vogue's 73 Questions video for a joint March 2019 cover with Justin. The massive sparkler features a diamond-encrusted gold band and boasts six to ten carats, according to Bieber's jeweler (if you can't already tell from the weighty piece nearly falling off her finger). 

Hailey Bieber engagement ring
YouTube/Vogue

GET THE LOOK: 

Zales 1 CT. Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14K Gold (I/I2)
Zales 1 CT. Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14K Gold (I/I2)
Zales
Zales 1 CT. Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14K Gold (I/I2)
$4,000$3,600 AT ZALES

Meghan Markle's Trilogy Ring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged in November 2017, but we're still obsessed with the ring. The three-stone style continues to be a big trend. The center Asscher-cut diamond accompanied by two smaller diamonds (from Princess Diana's personal collection) is timeless yet contemporary. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle engagement ring
Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK: 

Brilliant Earth Capella Diamond Engagement Ring
Brilliant Earth Capella Diamond Engagement Ring
Brilliant Earth
Brilliant Earth Capella Diamond Engagement Ring
$2,790 AND UP AT BRILLIANT EARTH

Emily Ratajkowski's Two-Stone Cluster 

Emrata rocks a two-stone ring from music producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The pear-shaped diamond and princess-cut diamond duo channels a stylish, edgy, non-traditional vibe fit for the trendy model. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Jemma Wynne Bespoke Diamond Pear and Radiant Open Ring
Jemma Wynne Bespoke Diamond Pear and Radiant Open Ring
Jemma Wynne
Jemma Wynne Bespoke Diamond Pear and Radiant Open Ring
INQUIRE AT JEMMA WYNNE

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

How to Buy an Engagement Ring, According to Diamond Experts

What to Wear to a Fall Wedding -- Inspired by Emily Herren's Nuptials

The Best Wedding Gifts for Every Budget

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

Related Gallery

 