Love is in the air as we enter the holiday engagement season, and celebs are already putting a ring on the finger! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged over the weekend. The 45-year-old drummer proposed to the 42-year-old reality TV star on the beach at sunset in Montecito, California.
We got a glimpse of Kourtney's stunning oval diamond engagement ring from pics and videos posted on social media by her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
If you're browsing for engagement ring inspiration, look no further. ET has gathered 9 engagement ring styles celebs are rocking -- they have the best taste in luxurious buys, after all.
Want something unique? Ariana Grande's beautiful diamond and pearl engagement ring is a chic alternative to traditional styles. If you prefer a classic look, something like Meghan Markle's three-stone design or Kourtney's large oval stunner could be the one.
Shop similar celebrity engagement ring styles below.
Kourtney Kardashian's Oval Diamond
The Poosh founder's engagement ring from the rock star boasts a very large oval diamond. Jenny Luker, President, PGI USA Jewelry Inc., told ET the ring is estimated to be more than $500,000. "This oval diamond is spectacular at around eight to 10 carats on a thin pave diamond band, most likely set in platinum, as it will hold the diamonds more securely," the expert said.
GET THE LOOK:
Ariana Grande's Diamond and Pearl Ring
The singer is married to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande revealed her engagement ring on Instagram -- an oversized slanted oval diamond adorned with a pretty round pearl.
GET THE LOOK:
Emma Stone's Pearl Ring
Pearl engagement rings are a big trend among stars. Stone got engaged in 2019 to SNL segment director Dave McCary, who shared an adorable pic of the couple on his Instagram. The actress showed off her unique, romantic pearl engagement ring from New York City-based jewelry retailer, Catbird, designed by Yoshinobu Kataoka.
GET THE LOOK:
Jennifer Lawrence's Emerald Cut
The acclaimed actress' huge emerald-cut diamond from her art gallery director hubby, Cooke Maroney, sits atop a thin gold band. It's perfect for the girl who wants something simply stunning and elegant.
GET THE LOOK:
Katy Perry's Pink Flower Ring
We saw the pop star's statement flower-shaped ring from fiancee Orlando Bloom following a Valentine's Day engagement announcement in 2019 on Instagram, aptly captioned, "full bloom." The estimated 4-carat ring is truly glamorous and one-of-a-kind -- like Perry -- and features a pink center diamond surrounded by eight smaller diamonds.
GET THE LOOK:
Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cushion Cut
The author's cushion-cut rock on her finger from Chris Pratt is estimated to be worth $150,000-250,000. The square shape housed in a halo setting complements Schwarzenegger's classic style.
GET THE LOOK:
Hailey Bieber's Oval Diamond
We got a close-up look of the model's modern, jaw-dropping oval-cut diamond ring in Vogue's 73 Questions video for a joint March 2019 cover with Justin. The massive sparkler features a diamond-encrusted gold band and boasts six to ten carats, according to Bieber's jeweler (if you can't already tell from the weighty piece nearly falling off her finger).
GET THE LOOK:
Meghan Markle's Trilogy Ring
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged in November 2017, but we're still obsessed with the ring. The three-stone style continues to be a big trend. The center Asscher-cut diamond accompanied by two smaller diamonds (from Princess Diana's personal collection) is timeless yet contemporary.
GET THE LOOK:
Emily Ratajkowski's Two-Stone Cluster
Emrata rocks a two-stone ring from music producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The pear-shaped diamond and princess-cut diamond duo channels a stylish, edgy, non-traditional vibe fit for the trendy model.
GET THE LOOK:
