Hailey Baldwin is "in the best place" she's ever been.

Fresh off her first Vogue cover with husband Justin Bieber, the magazine released the 22-year-old model's answers to 73 random questions. From her engagement story to her favorite thing about her husband, Baldwin shared some never-before-known insight into married life with Bieber.

After asking for her dad's permission, Bieber popped the question -- with a stunning ring that Baldwin considers the thing she's most afraid to lose -- while the pair was on an island getaway.

"We were on a trip to the Bahamas and we were alone in a house, just the two of us," Baldwin revealed of the proposal. "It was very special."

Following their engagement -- which Baldwin counts as the biggest surprise of her life -- and courthouse wedding, the newlyweds jetted off the London for a very special vacation. "It was our first trip as a married couple," she gushed.

Now the pair is working on organizing their wedding, though Baldwin admitted that, in terms of her time, "not a lot" is currently going to the planning.

"I should probably get on top of that," she quipped.

Though planning may have stalled, Baldwin is excited about her gown, even if she is coy about the details. "I can't say much, but I can say it's kind of an off-white color," she teased.

Additionally, Baldwin revealed that she and Bieber, 24, constantly text each other the red heart emoji, praised both his style and "heart for other people," and described her ideal date-night with her better half.

"Staying in, ordering food and watching TV," she said, before sharing that This Is Us and Grey's Anatomy are two of her favorites.

Despite being busy with their careers and wedding planning, Baldwin is already thinking about the future, telling Vogue that her biggest dream is "to have a family of my own."

