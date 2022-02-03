Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

Valentine's Day is a gift-giving time to show appreciation for loved ones in your life, which means this holiday isn't only for romantic partners. February 14 is a time to spread the love to everyone you care about, including friends and family (and perhaps treat yourself to a little gift).

If you are in a gift-giving mood, ET has curated all kinds of gifting ideas to shower your loved ones with. Ideas include flower delivery, chocolate covered strawberries, candy, jewelry, fragrances and more. Plus, some last-minute gifts just in case you're a bit of a procrastinator.

Many of us may spend Valentine's Day at home as we continue to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Celebrating while curled up on the couch can still feel special with the perfect gift to give.

Below, our guide to gifting and celebrating Valentine's Day 2022 in style.

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Shop cool gifts that won't break the bank.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

A variety of gifts your loved one will, well, love.

Stunning Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Shop our top picks of Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100, $200, $300 and $500.

1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600 for Valentine's Day

Diamond earrings under $600 on Amazon -- Don't miss these deals!

Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop On Amazon

Amazon truly has it all, including Valentine's Day treats.

Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

A range of gifts that your significant other is bound to love.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Ideas for all of the ladies you love.

Savage X Fenty Has a New Valentine's Day Lingerie Collection

Grab sultry lingerie looks, designed by Rihanna, in time for the romantic holiday.

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

Lace, pearls or silk? Feel confident in the different styles of lingerie in our style guide.

Top Perfumes and Fragrances to Gift for Women

Whether you like woodsy or floral, we've got you covered on a large variety of perfumes.

Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love

It's been a tough past year, so gift yourself or love ones items to aide in their self-care.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Browse gifts for your parents, siblings, friends and romantic partner.

Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Valentine's Day

Send a classic bouquet of roses or a chic succulent plant.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Temperature-control mugs, latte art stencils, coffee machines and more.

Our Place Gifts for the Home Cook

Purchase an Always Pan or Perfect Pot for the Chefs in your life.

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

The best sugary goodies for the sweet tooth in your life.

10 Celebrity-Approved Engagement Ring Trends

Whether you're planning on proposing or browsing for fun.

'Euphoria' Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Best Friend This Year

Present your Galentine one of these gifts to show your appreciation.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

If you're in a scramble, these gifts won't look or feel too last-minute.

Check out more unique Valentine's Day gift ideas from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

