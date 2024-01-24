Best Lists

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget in 2024: Macy's, Zales, VRAI, Grown Brilliance and More

engagement ring shopping
Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 12:23 PM PST, January 24, 2024

Browse the best diamond ring styles priced under $5,000 ahead of Valentine's Day.

With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.

When selecting a piece of jewelry that's meant to last a lifetime or longer, knowing how to choose a quality diamond is of the utmost importance. You'll want to keep the four C's in mind: color, cut, clarity and carats. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, lab-grown diamonds are a popular choice for a gem that is both affordable and conflict-free while having the same qualities and chemical makeup of a natural diamond. For a more detailed explanation on choosing a diamond, check out our expert-approved guide.

Prefer a diamond alternative instead? Moissanite and sapphire are popular choices for their comparable durability and appearance. And if your partner wants a colored gemstone, steer clear of softer stones such as emeralds or rubies that might chip or wear down with time. Instead, opt for a sapphire — they come in a rainbow of gorgeous shades and are a better choice for daily wear than most other gemstones.  

Even when it comes to fine jewelry purchases, being smart about funds is crucial. That's why we've found diamond and diamond-alternative options for every budget: under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000. Below, shop ET's top engagement ring picks from our favorite jewelry stores.

 Best Engagement Rings Under $1,000

Charles and Colvard-Forever One 1 Carat Moissanite Solitaire Ring

Helzberg Diamonds

Charles and Colvard-Forever One 1 Carat Moissanite Solitaire Ring

Classic and timeless, this solitaire moissanite ring will look gorgeous on anyone's finger.

$1,000 $750

Shop Now

Charles & Colvard Moissanite Round Halo Ring

Macy's

Charles & Colvard Moissanite Round Halo Ring

If you're looking for a diamond alternative, this moissanite ring is affordable yet delivers the same shine.

Kendra Scott Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond

A sleek yellow gold ring that features a baguette diamond centered between two tiny diamond stones.

Stella Grace 10k White Gold Lab-Created White Sapphire & Diamond Accent 3-Stone Engagement Ring

Kohl's

Stella Grace 10k White Gold Lab-Created White Sapphire & Diamond Accent 3-Stone Engagement Ring

This stunner of a white sapphire ring has all the bling of a traditional diamond ring without the egregious price tag.

Best Engagement Rings Under $3,000

VRAI The Classic Hidden Halo Round Brilliant Engagement Ring

VRAI

VRAI The Classic Hidden Halo Round Brilliant Engagement Ring

The halo of tiny diamonds hidden underneath this engagement ring makes the stone sparkle even more.

$1,950

Shop Now

Zales 1 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Bridal Set in 14K White Gold

Zales

Zales 1 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Bridal Set in 14K White Gold

This Zales Diamond Ring Engagement Set is the perfect bridal set for your engagement. This jewelry duo features a 1 c.t t.w engagement ring and wedding band.

$3,869 $1,935

Shop Now

Angara Prong-Set Round 3 Stone Teal Montana Sapphire and Diamond Ring

Angara

Angara Prong-Set Round 3 Stone Teal Montana Sapphire and Diamond Ring

If she has her heart set on an emerald engagement ring but the price of that gemstone is out of reach, this deep green sapphire gives the same look with more durability for everyday wear. 

$1,779 $1,039

Shop Now

Ritani East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring

Ritani

Ritani East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring

This horizontal, east-to-west design offers a fashionable twist to a classic emerald diamond engagement ring.

$1,481 $1,111

Shop Now

Light Heart Lab Grown Princess-Cut Solitaire Engagement Ring

Helzberg Diamonds

Light Heart Lab Grown Princess-Cut Solitaire Engagement Ring

This delicate diamond ring features a petite princess-cut lab grown diamond in an elegant white gold setting.

$2,499 $1,499

Shop Now

Vera Wang Love Collection 1 CT. T.W. Pear-Shaped Diamond and Sapphire Double Frame Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold

Zales

Vera Wang Love Collection 1 CT. T.W. Pear-Shaped Diamond and Sapphire Double Frame Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold

Set with a pear-shaped diamond and blue sapphires, this engagement ring symbolizes faithfulness and everlasting love.

$3,339

Shop Now

Best Engagement Rings Under $5,000

Grown With Love IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Oval-Cut Halo Engagement Ring

Macy's

Grown With Love IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Oval-Cut Halo Engagement Ring

Set in 14k white gold, this stunning and elegant ring is sure to get a "YES".

$4,000 $3,500

Shop Now

Zales Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)

Zales

Zales Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)

Oval diamond engagement rings continue to be a huge trend (a favorite among celebs like Hailey Bieber). Opt for this dazzling solitaire with 1-carat diamond for a sophisticated look.

$4,000

Shop Now

VRAI The Toi et Moi Emerald and Pear Engagement Ring

VRAI

VRAI The Toi et Moi Emerald and Pear Engagement Ring

Both Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande wear this unique "toi et moi" style ring, which is French for "you and me."

Starting at $3,027

Shop Now

Grown Brilliance Pear Diamond Double Band Solitaire Engagement Ring with Side Accents

Grown Brilliance

Grown Brilliance Pear Diamond Double Band Solitaire Engagement Ring with Side Accents

Your partner can feel like royalty wearing this beautiful double-banded engagement ring. It's a fashion-forward ring sure to turn heads.

$4,085

Shop Now

Monique Lhuillier Bliss Diamond Engagement Ring 1-1/6 ct tw 18K White Gold

Kay Jewelers

Monique Lhuillier Bliss Diamond Engagement Ring 1-1/6 ct tw 18K White Gold

A breathtaking engagement ring featuring a princess-cut center diamond framed by Marquis and radiant round diamonds is sure to take their breath away.

$4,800

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

