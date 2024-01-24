Browse the best diamond ring styles priced under $5,000 ahead of Valentine's Day.
With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.
When selecting a piece of jewelry that's meant to last a lifetime or longer, knowing how to choose a quality diamond is of the utmost importance. You'll want to keep the four C's in mind: color, cut, clarity and carats. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, lab-grown diamonds are a popular choice for a gem that is both affordable and conflict-free while having the same qualities and chemical makeup of a natural diamond. For a more detailed explanation on choosing a diamond, check out our expert-approved guide.
Prefer a diamond alternative instead? Moissanite and sapphire are popular choices for their comparable durability and appearance. And if your partner wants a colored gemstone, steer clear of softer stones such as emeralds or rubies that might chip or wear down with time. Instead, opt for a sapphire — they come in a rainbow of gorgeous shades and are a better choice for daily wear than most other gemstones.
Even when it comes to fine jewelry purchases, being smart about funds is crucial. That's why we've found diamond and diamond-alternative options for every budget: under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000. Below, shop ET's top engagement ring picks from our favorite jewelry stores.
Best Engagement Rings Under $1,000
Charles and Colvard-Forever One 1 Carat Moissanite Solitaire Ring
Classic and timeless, this solitaire moissanite ring will look gorgeous on anyone's finger.
Charles & Colvard Moissanite Round Halo Ring
If you're looking for a diamond alternative, this moissanite ring is affordable yet delivers the same shine.
Kendra Scott Maria 14k Yellow Gold Band Ring in White Diamond
A sleek yellow gold ring that features a baguette diamond centered between two tiny diamond stones.
Stella Grace 10k White Gold Lab-Created White Sapphire & Diamond Accent 3-Stone Engagement Ring
This stunner of a white sapphire ring has all the bling of a traditional diamond ring without the egregious price tag.
Best Engagement Rings Under $3,000
VRAI The Classic Hidden Halo Round Brilliant Engagement Ring
The halo of tiny diamonds hidden underneath this engagement ring makes the stone sparkle even more.
Zales 1 CT. T.W. Diamond Frame Bridal Set in 14K White Gold
This Zales Diamond Ring Engagement Set is the perfect bridal set for your engagement. This jewelry duo features a 1 c.t t.w engagement ring and wedding band.
Angara Prong-Set Round 3 Stone Teal Montana Sapphire and Diamond Ring
If she has her heart set on an emerald engagement ring but the price of that gemstone is out of reach, this deep green sapphire gives the same look with more durability for everyday wear.
Ritani East To West French-set Diamond Band Engagement Ring
This horizontal, east-to-west design offers a fashionable twist to a classic emerald diamond engagement ring.
Light Heart Lab Grown Princess-Cut Solitaire Engagement Ring
This delicate diamond ring features a petite princess-cut lab grown diamond in an elegant white gold setting.
Vera Wang Love Collection 1 CT. T.W. Pear-Shaped Diamond and Sapphire Double Frame Engagement Ring in 14K White Gold
Set with a pear-shaped diamond and blue sapphires, this engagement ring symbolizes faithfulness and everlasting love.
Best Engagement Rings Under $5,000
Grown With Love IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Oval-Cut Halo Engagement Ring
Set in 14k white gold, this stunning and elegant ring is sure to get a "YES".
Zales Certified Oval Diamond Solitaire Engagement Ring in 14k White Gold (I/I2)
Oval diamond engagement rings continue to be a huge trend (a favorite among celebs like Hailey Bieber). Opt for this dazzling solitaire with 1-carat diamond for a sophisticated look.
VRAI The Toi et Moi Emerald and Pear Engagement Ring
Both Emily Ratajkowski and Ariana Grande wear this unique "toi et moi" style ring, which is French for "you and me."
Grown Brilliance Pear Diamond Double Band Solitaire Engagement Ring with Side Accents
Your partner can feel like royalty wearing this beautiful double-banded engagement ring. It's a fashion-forward ring sure to turn heads.
Monique Lhuillier Bliss Diamond Engagement Ring 1-1/6 ct tw 18K White Gold
A breathtaking engagement ring featuring a princess-cut center diamond framed by Marquis and radiant round diamonds is sure to take their breath away.
For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.
