With Valentine's Day quickly approaching, we can expect to see many engagements and proposals popping up on our timelines. If you're planning to make the commitment soon, you're most likely seeking the perfect engagement ring. Whether you're shopping for jewelry for a surprise proposal, safely browsing together at a jewelry store with your loved one, or looking to send a hint, we've gathered a range of diamond ring styles for popping the question.

When selecting a piece of jewelry that's meant to last a lifetime or longer, knowing how to choose a quality diamond is of the utmost importance. You'll want to keep the four C's in mind: color, cut, clarity and carats. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, lab-grown diamonds are a popular choice for a gem that is both affordable and conflict-free while having the same qualities and chemical makeup of a natural diamond. For a more detailed explanation on choosing a diamond, check out our expert-approved guide.

Prefer a diamond alternative instead? Moissanite and sapphire are popular choices for their comparable durability and appearance. And if your partner wants a colored gemstone, steer clear of softer stones such as emeralds or rubies that might chip or wear down with time. Instead, opt for a sapphire — they come in a rainbow of gorgeous shades and are a better choice for daily wear than most other gemstones.

Even when it comes to fine jewelry purchases, being smart about funds is crucial. That's why we've found diamond and diamond-alternative options for every budget: under $5,000, $3,000 and $1,000. Below, shop ET's top engagement ring picks from our favorite jewelry stores.

Best Engagement Rings Under $1,000

Best Engagement Rings Under $3,000

Best Engagement Rings Under $5,000

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: