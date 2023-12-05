Gifts

The 15 Best Jewelry Gifts for Her: Diamonds, Gems and More Jewelry Holiday Gift Ideas

jewelry gifts for her
Melinda Maria
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 1:08 PM PST, December 5, 2023

Make sure she's bejeweled this holiday season.

It's that special time of year when everything seems to sparkle — and we're not just talking about the holiday decor. A popular present during the holidays, especially for women, is jewelry.

Jewelry is a gift that can last a lifetime, and bracelets, necklaces, rings and other jewelry pieces are thoughtful gifts for her this holiday season. Imagine how she'll light up when she unwraps the dainty box to find a shining gift just for her. To aid in your treasure hunt for the perfect jewelry gift to give the wife, girlfriend, best friend, sister, mother or mother figure in your life this year, we've found jewelry gift ideas from Blue Nile, Verlas, Melinda Maria and more. 

When choosing a jewelry gift for her, there are multiple things to consider. First: Your budget. Whether you have a strict cap or are prepared to spend big, there are options here at several price points that will make her feel like a million bucks. Second: What type of metal does she usually wear? Take a peek at her everyday favorite jewelry pieces to decipher whether she goes for gold, white gold, rose gold or silver. Third: What type of jewelry are you looking for? Maybe she's been dropping hints requesting a new bracelet or pair of earrings. Or perhaps you're ready to pop the big question (if so, we have a handy guide full of advice from diamond experts to walk you through how to buy an engagement ring). 

Whether you're set on gifting natural diamonds or a trend-forward gold-plated piece, we've found the best necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more of 2023 ahead. Below, shop the best jewelry gift ideas for her this holiday season. 

Blue Nile Diamond Stud Earrings In 14-carat Yellow Gold

Blue Nile Diamond Stud Earrings In 14-carat Yellow Gold
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Diamond Stud Earrings In 14-carat Yellow Gold

A classic pair of diamond stud earrings is a gift she'll wear for the rest of her life. Choose your metal type and carat weight at Blue Nile.

$2,570 $2,056

Shop Now

Verlas La Fleur Encompassing Round Tennis Bracelet

Verlas La Fleur Encompassing Round Tennis Bracelet
Verlas

Verlas La Fleur Encompassing Round Tennis Bracelet

This stunning tennis bracelet from Verlas has bezel-set diamonds with a flower at the center. Make it just right by choosing the carat weight and clarity and metal type.

$1,768 $1,655

with code SPARKLENOW10

Shop Now

Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Convertible Huggie

Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Convertible Huggie
Melinda Maria

Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Convertible Huggie

These dainty huggies are simple enough for everyday wear while still adding something special.

Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Link Bracelet

Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Link Bracelet
Melinda Maria

Melinda Maria Carrie Pavè Chain Link Bracelet

Pair this stunning bracelet with the Melinda Maria earrings. It comes in two sizes for a proper fit.

Pittsburgh Steelers WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings

Pittsburgh Steelers WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings
Fanatics

Pittsburgh Steelers WEAR by Erin Andrews x Baublebar Large Cutout Hoop Earrings

If you know where to find her every Sunday (or Monday or Thursday), BaubleBar's collab with sportscaster Erin Andrews has multiple NFL-approved options to choose from. These approximately 2-inch diameter hoops feature steel-cutout letters that spell out her favorite team's name.

$48 $35

With Code FROSTY

Shop Now

Diamond Nexus Toi Et Moi Round And Asscher Cut Ring

Diamond Nexus Toi Et Moi Round And Asscher Cut Ring
Diamond Nexus

Diamond Nexus Toi Et Moi Round And Asscher Cut Ring

The two stones in this diamond ring are nestled next to each other to represent "you and me." This ring is fully customizable: Choose from lab-grown diamonds, moissanite and the Nexus diamond alternative. Then pick a metal type and ring size. 

Prices Vary

Shop Now

Brilliant Earth Five Diamond Bezel Bracelet

Brilliant Earth Five Diamond Bezel Bracelet
Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth Five Diamond Bezel Bracelet

This dainty diamond bracelet goes with anything. Find it in 18-carat white gold, 18-carat yellow gold and 14-carat rose gold.

$1,095

Shop Now

VRAI Solitaire Pendant

VRAI Solitaire Pendant
VRAI

VRAI Solitaire Pendant

With its unique curves and edges, the VRAI Solitaire Pendant is the perfect (and most stylish) treat to give the iconic woman in your life.

Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond

Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond
Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott Audrey 14k Rose Gold Pendant Necklace In White Diamond

Kendra Scott is known for casual, affordable jewelry, but you can also find fine jewelry gifts in the collection. This delicate diamond necklace in rose gold is a gorgeous example. 

Diamond Huggie Earrings

Diamond Huggie Earrings
Aurate

Diamond Huggie Earrings

Small but mighty, these hoops pack a punch with a row of glistening diamonds.

Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace

Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace
Stone and Strand

Stone and Strand Tiny Diamond Lariat Necklace

Dainty, delicate and perfectly tasteful — this necklace has it all.

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring
Mejuri

Mejuri Diamonds Line Ring

If you really want to impress her, we love this delicate diamond-encrusted ring from Mejuri, available in yellow or white gold.

Oradina High Society Hoops

Oradina High Society Hoops
Oradina

Oradina High Society Hoops

Made of 14-carat solid gold, these waterproof chunky hoops are built to last a lifetime (or more).

VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant

VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant
VRAI

VRAI Petite Solitaire Pendant

For the most elegant woman you know, VRAI's Petite Solitaire Pendant is available in yellow or white gold.

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace
Amazon

Kendra Scott Ari Heart Necklace

Every woman deserves to own a dainty, classically ethereal Kendra Scott pendant — just like this Ari Heart Necklace.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

