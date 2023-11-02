Shop the best gifts to give women in 2023, from luxury fashion she'll cherish for years to the latest in tech.
Whether she’s your best friend, wife, girlfriend, mother, sister or partner in crime at work, the best gifts for women are tailor-made for her. Every women deserves to be treated like royalty, but finding the perfect present can be difficult, especially if you're doing so at the last minute. While it might feel a little early to start shopping for holiday gifts, there's no better time to start securing presents for the leading ladies on your list — you'll thank us later.
This holiday season, we ran through the gamut of gift ideas. From fitness fanatics and the tech nerds eager to try out the latest gadgets to an expert in all things beauty and fashion, or those who need some extra encouragement to unwind during the winter break, we're here to help you track down the perfect gift that will arrive on time.
If you’re stumped on what to get your favorite woman, treat her to gifts almost as special as she is — no matter your budget. While a gift card or dinner out might do the trick, we've assembled a list of thoughtful gifts not only for all kinds of women, but also for all kinds of budgets.
To put a smile on her face this Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, shop the best gifts for women in 2023 below.
Best Gifts for Women Under $30
Amour De Paris Sparkling Gift Basket
Bring Paris to her with this gift basket from Total Wine that includes smoked gouda cheese spread, sesame crackers and hazelnut cookies as pairings. Deliver this present yourself or have this gift set shipped to most locations.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Stanley's insulated tumblers have taken TikTok by storm. Available in a wide variety of colors and sizes (starting at 14 ounces for just $20), these cups make great gifts for anyone who likes to keep their coffee hot and iced beverages cold — basically everyone!
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Bodum Java French Press Coffee Maker
Kickstart her wake-up routine with Bodum's iconic French press that quickly and effectively makes delicious coffee.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Make your special person's nights extra luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that are gentle on the skin and hair as they sleep.
PHLUR Amber Haze Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
Smell like Baccarat Rouge on a budget with this intoxicating new body mist from PHLUR.
Best Gifts for Women Under $50
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold their phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat
After a hard day of work or play, she can use this heated shoulder and neck massager to knead out tight muscles.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Keep her hydrated during busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.
Laneige Besties Set
Talk about skincare gifting goals! The Laneige Besties Kit includes the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Serum, Cleansing Foam, Water Sleeping Mask and best-selling Lip Sleeping Mask.
UrbanStems The Lola
Surprise her with stunning pink rose lilies sent right to her door.
Creative Co-Op Wine Glass, Set of 4
Whether she's filling them with water or wine, these colorful glasses are sure to make her smile.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit
Help her create a dreamy Pillow Talk pout with all the essentials, including a full-size hydrating lipstick balm and travel-size lip liner, matte lipstick and lip gloss.
Best Gifts for Women Under $100
Quay 'Big Time' Sunglasses
It may be cold during the holidays, but sunnies are always a fashion necessity. These lightweight sunnies from favored Quay Australia go with just about any outfit, and their geometric frames are made to suit all face shapes. ETonline.com readers can save 20% with code ET20.
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
The perfect holiday or host gift, the Brightland Duo will help them add that little something special to dishes all season long.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this Meghan Markle-approved cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops
Mejuri is a favorite among celebs and fashion influencers for its high-quality jewelry and accessible prices. Our top pick is this pair of chic croissant hoops.
BaubleBar On Repeat Blanket
Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.
Winc Wine Subscription Box
Surprise your favorite wine lover with a subscription to Winc, a wine delivery service that you can customize to suit any palate.
Bluebella Claudia Shirt and Trouser Black
These best-selling satin pajamas are perfect for lounging in style. They're available in sizes XS to 6X.
Best Gifts for Women Over $100
UGG Tasman Slipper
With super soft sheepskin lining, these wear-anywhere slippers are perfect for lounging around the house or walking around town during cozy season.
Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Fisherman Turtleneck Sweater
Treat her to something truly luxurious: a thick, cozy turtleneck sweater made from 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 60 ounces
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso machine that can craft coffee-house-level beverages, a must-have for any sleep-deprived new parent.
NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
Elevate her skincare routine with the NuFACE MINI+ Starter Kit. This kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging.
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
The soft and breathable Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set has been featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things for a reason. When adding the sheet set to her list in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
Salon-quality blowouts and curls are easy to create at home with Shark Beauty's versatile blow-drying and styling system.
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens. Cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: