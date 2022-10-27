Not everyone is born with an innate gift-giving ability and the holiday season can be a tricky time to demonstrate just how much you love and appreciate someone. No matter how long you've been married, finding the right gift for your wife who may have everything she will ever need is tricky — especially with the thousands of gifting options. Whether Christmas is your wife's favorite time of year, they have a wintertime birthday, or you simply just want to make her feel special, finding a unique gift for your wife should be less nerve-wracking with our help.

One of the first rules of choosing the perfect gift is personalizing it to the recipient, in this case, your wife. What does she enjoy? Does she like being cozy after a long day or going out to let off some steam? For women who like comfort, a weighted robe or plush throw blanket are knockout gift ideas. If your wife is skincare guru or likes the finer things in life, we've included splurge-worthy gifts as well to really "wow" her.

The best gifts for your wife aren’t necessarily something she needs, but something that will make her feel special. Don't panic though. Ahead, we've curated some of the most thoughtful and unique gifts your wife will actually adore.

UGG Tasman Slipper UGG UGG Tasman Slipper You may be wondering why these traditional slippers are on the list, but UGG is all the rage right now. These suede slippers have a super soft sheepskin lining for a super comfy shoe that can be worn around the house or out and about. $100 Buy Now

Anthropologie Snow Globe Candle Anthropologie Anthropologie Snow Globe Candle If your wife loves candles and fills the house with holiday decor during Christmas, this charming snow globe decoration is actually a lid to a wonderfully smelling candle. It comes in 3 different scents all with their own unique snow globe topper. $38 Buy Now

Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Weighted Relaxation Robe Like a weighted blanket, the heft of this robe can reduce anxiety and provide a sense of calm. The shoulder pads are even specifically designed to help decrease muscle soreness. $249 Buy Now

Paper Source Succulent Creativity Box Paper Source Paper Source Succulent Creativity Box The art of hand written letters has been in decline, but if your wife is someone that still enjoys this tradition, she'll want this set. Filled with stationary, stamps, and a customizable craft, this creativity box is filled with goodies she will love. $50 Buy Now

Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket Anthropologie Anthropologie Vanessa Throw Blanket This stunning sunburst blanket will brighten up any room. But it won't only add a touch of flair, it also is made of cotton to keep your wife extra cozy when snuggling on the couch. $78 Buy Now

sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle sixthreezero sixthreezero EVRY Journey Bicycle Outdoor lovers use any excuse to be outside and especially enjoy a delightful bike ride. This adorable bike works for rides through the neighborhood, but it has adjustable settings to work on hilly terrains. $600 Buy Now

Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe. $420 Buy Now

La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Nordstrom La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. $170 Buy Now

If you need help shopping for the others on your list, check out our guides to the best jewelry gifts, gifts for new moms, luxury gifts, and gifts for kids of all ages.

