As much as we wish we could spend hundreds and even thousands on gifts for each of our loved ones, luxurious gifts aren't always feasible. But just because you can't afford to buy them a Chanel purse or Montblanc pen doesn't mean a nice gift is out of the question.

Recently, on TikTok, we've noticed plenty of gift guides composed of affordable luxuries: small presents from designer brands, upgraded versions of everyday products and simple items made of high-quality materials.

This holiday season, treat the material girl (or boy) in your life to a decadent gift that won't put you in debt — inspired by our TikTok feeds. One of the most popular beauty products of the year, Dior's Lip Glow Oil, is certainly pricier than your average chapstick at $40. But given its notoriety and gorgeous packaging, it's a gift that any beauty lover would appreciate.

From $50 cashmere sweaters (yes, really!) and silk ties to gold hoops and Instagram-approved olive oil, we've rounded up the best affordable luxuries for everyone on your list. Below, shop our favorite picks from brands such as Chanel, Aesop, Mejuri and more.

Dior Lip Glow Oil Sephora Dior Lip Glow Oil Not only does the Dior lip oil have a beautiful, glowy and glossy finish, but it also is super hydrating to keep your lips nourished. $40 Shop Now

Perfame Elixir No. 29 Perfame Perfame Elixir No. 29 Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is one of TikTok's favorite scents, but spending over $300 on a perfume might be out of the question. Perfame's impression of the sultry saffron, cedar and amber scent is a budget-friendly alternative. $49 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

