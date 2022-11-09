If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're probably stumped on finding the perfect gift she'll actually like. We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when it seems like there's a hot new trend every week. To help you pick a holiday gift she'll be excited to receive this year, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok.

In addition to those dance challenges we can't stop watching, we also discovered there's a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #WishList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the app.

The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include the often sold-out Ugg Mini Platform, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp, and so much more. If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll win Christmas and be a hit with your beloved teen girl this holiday season.

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Amazon Rosyclo Cloud Slippers Slip these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. $40 $24 Buy Now

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge Amazon Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge If you really take your skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas. $70 $50 Buy Now

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Glass Mushroom Lamp Amazon Glass Mushroom Lamp Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. $70 $42 Buy Now

J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Amazon J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. $27 Buy Now

SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle Nordstrom SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma. $45 Buy Now

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $450 Buy Now

Apple Pencil Amazon Apple Pencil The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon. $99 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022

The 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the Holidays 2022

Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures

Save Up to 40% on Dutch Ovens and Gifts During Le Creuset's Sale

Tarte's New Holiday Collection Has Great Gifts for Every Beauty Lover

The 16 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 for Holiday Gifts

The 10 Best Candle Gift Sets to Spark Joy During Cozy Season