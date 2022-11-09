Shopping

35 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls in 2022, According to TikTok — From Must-Have Beauty to Room Decor

By ETonline Staff
sephora holiday gift sets
Sephora

If there is a teenage girl in your life, you're probably stumped on finding the perfect gift she'll actually like. We know teens are hard to shop for, especially when it seems like there's a hot new trend every week. To help you pick a holiday gift she'll be excited to receive this year, we went directly to the source of where all relevant trends start: TikTok

In addition to those dance challenges we can't stop watching, we also discovered there's a trend where users are sharing what they're coveting for the holidays with the hashtag #WishList. To do the work for you, we've done some digging and gathered standout gift ideas seen on the app.

The most-wanted gifts among teens for any occasion this year include the often sold-out Ugg Mini Platform, Olaplex hair care, a relaxing Sunset Lamp, and so much more. If you're getting a head start on your holiday shopping, check out the most popular gifts for teens according to TikTok below. With these clues, you'll win Christmas and be a hit with your beloved teen girl this holiday season. 

Best Fashion Gifts for Teenage Girls

UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots
UGG Women's Classic Mini Platform Boots
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boots

Gigi Hadid was spotted wearing these ankle-height Uggs with a two-inch platform in chestnut, but they also come in black, forest green, hot pink, and white.

$160 AT AMAZON
$160 AT ZAPPOS
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Acid Wash Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

Among the many fashion trends TikTok users love, they can't get enough denim in their lives. And this under-$100 pair from Abercrombie & Fitch is one of the top choices among the platform's users.

$89$67
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace
Etsy Tiny Gold Name Necklace.jpg
Etsy
Gold Personalized Tiny Gold Name Necklace

Personalized name necklaces are everywhere on TikTok. There are many options to choose from on Etsy like this minimalist necklace by Gold Personalized, offered in various chain lengths and choice of silver, gold and rose gold. 

$16
Reformation Muse Tee
Reformation Muse Tee
Reformation
Reformation Muse Tee

This fitted baby tee comes in so many cute colors and graphics.

$38
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. 

$118$19 AND UP
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
Amazon
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59
Skims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims Cozy Knit PantsSkims Cozy Knit Pants
Skims
Skims Cozy Knit Pants

With the temperatures starting to drop, anyone you're shopping for will appreciate these Cozy Knit Pants from Kim Kardashian's Skims. 

$88
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Amazon
14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

Hoops are back in style, and teens are loving this thicker styles similar the ones Selena Gomez sported in the first season of Only Murders In The Building

$14
Meladyan Womens Half Zip Sweatshirt
Meladyan Womens Half Zip Sweatshirt
Amazon
Meladyan Womens Half Zip Sweatshirt

Whether layered over athletic clothes or boots and jeans, this quarter-zip is a great piece of transitional outerwear.

$36
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Rosyclo Cloud Slippers

Slip these slides for dog walks, laundry day, or just shuffling around your house. Available in 19 colors, you just might want to buy more than one pair. 

$40$24
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie
OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55$38
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair
Amazon
Framar Large Claw Clips For Thick Hair

Keep your hair out of your face while staying on trend with these claw clips made especially for thick hair.

$18$8

Best Beauty Gifts for Teenage Girls

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set
Sephora
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set

Rare Beauty's cult-favorite liquid blush comes in a gift set with three rosy hues.

$30
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set
Sephora
Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Sleeping Mask Set

For some sweet stocking stuffers, pick up this pack of five mini lip sleeping masks in berry, gummy bear, mango, vanilla, and mint choco.

$19
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit
Saks Fifth Avenue
Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit

Get a head start on holiday gift shopping with Olaplex's treatment kit that includes four best sellers: No.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment, No.3 Hair Perfector, No.4 Bond Maintenance, and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner. 

$62
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System
Shark FlexStyle™ Air Drying & Styling System
Shark
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

The straight and wavy hair styling system comes with two 1.25-inch auto-wrap curlers, an oval brush, a paddle brush, and a styling concentrator for quicker drying.

$270
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set
Sephora
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set

Beloved by Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff, and Selena Gomez, the ultimate set of Sol de Janeiro's best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum cream comes with a full-sized body cream, body wash, body scrub, and fragrance mist in the iconic Cheirosa 62 scent.

$68
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge
Amazon
Cooluli Skin Care Mini Fridge

If you really take your skincare routine seriously, you'll consider investing in one of these TikTok-approved skincare fridges on Amazon -- which are said to help extend the life of certain skincare products and formulas.

$70$50
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

One of the best lip glosses out there, the Gloss Bomb has a non-sticky, luminous finish. Choose from seven shades. 

$20
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

The fan-favorite Revlon Hot Air Brush is one of the most wanted hair tools on Amazon. The multitasking brush adds volume, blow dries and smooths the hair at the same time. 

$39
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Unwind with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.

$58$27

Best Home Gifts for Teenage Girls

Glass Mushroom Lamp
Glass Mushroom Lamp
Amazon
Glass Mushroom Lamp

Vintage style mushroom lamps have emerged to steal the most-popular bedroom decor spotlight. A mashup of 70s style meets contemporary quirk, the whimsical mushroom lamp is everywhere right now. 

$70$42
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid
Amazon
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Straw Lid

Help her stay hydrated with this durable water bottle from Hydro Flask

$50
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp
Amazon
Canrulo 90 Degree Rotation Rainbow Projection Lamp

Create a vibey ambiance in any room with this sunset light projection lamp. 

$20$14
J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit
DIY Bubble Tea Kit
Amazon
J WAY Instant Bubble Tea Kit

Bubble tea fanatics will love this fun DIY boba kit. This inexpensive gift comes with 4 bubble tea flavors, fresh brown sugar boba pearls, and extra wide paper straws! Just microwave the boba packet, add hot water to the milk tea powder, and add ice to make delicious boba at home or school. 

$27
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle
Nordstrom
SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle

The SKYLAR Vanilla Sky Candle is arguably one of the internet's most loved candles. Made from a soy coconut wax, it's sure to fill your home with a warm, cozy aroma.

$45
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Our Place Always Pan

Simplify your holiday shopping with this cult-favorite (and TikTok-loved) Always Pan from Our Place that's a perfect gift for kids and adults alike.

$145
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant. 

$24
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Amazon
Faux Fur Throw Blanket

This ultra-soft throw blanket comes in five fun colors.

$24
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker
Amazon
DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

We love Dash waffle makers, but this mini ice cream maker is blowing our minds. 

$25

Best Tech Gifts for Teenage Girls

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film
Amazon
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera with Film

Instax cameras are very popular with teenage girls right now – and for good reason. They are a cute way to make memories even cuter. 

$128$89
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$450
2022 Apple iPad Air
2022 Apple iPad Air
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air

If you want even faster processing speed, the brand new 2022 Apple iPad is the way to go. 

$599$520
Apple Pencil
apple pencil
Amazon
Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for the iPad. It allows you to illustrate, write and select directly on the screen. Available at Amazon.

$99

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

