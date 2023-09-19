The viral Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler now comes in a new color: Primrose Glow.
If you spent time on TikTok at all last year, you'll remember the mega-viral craze over one particular piece of drinkware: the Stanley Tumbler. It seemed like every TikToker and their mother owned one of the stainless steel cups, with the hashtag #StanleyTumbler amassing over 340 million views and even a write-up in The New York Times.
The Stanley tumbler is now available in a gorgeous new shade: Primrose Glow. You can get the 40-ounce Quencher H.20 Flowstate tumbler in Stanley's latest color release now. Stanley cups sell out super quickly every time the brand releases a new colorway, so be sure to hurry to get your tumbler today.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler - Primrose Glow
The viral 40-ounce tumbler is back in stock in a stunning new color.
How exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. With the hottest days of summer around the corner, a Stanley product could encourage you to drink more water.
The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.
Whether you're already a Stanley stan or have yet to try out the brand's viral cups and water bottles, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has select Stanley products in stock now, too. You can stock up on straw-equipped tumblers, vacuum-insulated thermoses, travel mugs and even beer growlers and flasks.
Below, check out more of the best Stanley insulated mugs, cups and bottles to shop now — while supplies last.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
If you're looking for the classic Stanley style with a straw, this insulated tumbler features a leakproof lid and comes in plenty of colors.
Stanley Classic Stay Chill Vacuum Insulated Pint Glass with Lid
Keep your iced coffee, water or even beer ice-cold with this pint-sized glass with a lid and built-in bottle opener.
Stanley Classic Trigger Action Travel Mug
One of the best features of this insulated tumbler is that all of its components are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Stanley Classic Easy-Pour Growler
This growler keeps beer fizzy and cold for up to 24 hours. You can also use it to keep coffee, tea and soup hot for up to 18 hours.
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
Stanley Legendary Camp Mug
This insulated mug will keep your coffee warm wherever you go, from the campsite to the office.
Stanley The Unbreakable Thermal Bottle
An especially great gift for hikers and campers, this thermal water bottle is practically indestructible.
RELATED CONTENT: