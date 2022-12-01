Shopping

24 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge: Shop Dyson, Le Labo, Cuyana, and More

By Kyley Warren
Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift — especially if it's a luxurious one. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer dupes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.

The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great holiday deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.

With this in mind — and the holidays quickly approaching — we've searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this year. These splurge-worthy products include supermodel-approved UGG slippers, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, a luxurious tote loved by Meghan Markle and the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap, among so many others.

Ahead shop our top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this 2022 holiday season. Plus, if you're hoping to complete all your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best beauty advent calendars money can buy. 

The Carry-On
The Carry-On
Away
The Carry-On

All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression — now comes in a half pink, half red shell with navy accents.

$295
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Shearling
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Shearling
Coach
Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Shearling

One of Coach's most popular styles of the moment, based off a 1970s archival design, now comes in deliciously soft shearling with smooth leather accents and lining.

$750
Courant CATCH:3 CLASSICS
Courant Catch3
Courant
Courant CATCH:3 CLASSICS

Help your busy friends and family get charged and organized at the same time. This stylish leather product wirelessly charges nearly any device and serves as a catch-all for keys, jewelry and other daily necessities.

$175$131
Theragun PRO
Theragun PRO
Therabody
Theragun PRO

Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery.

$599 $399
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud

Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.

$200
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.

$619$576
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set
Nordstrom
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set

Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances — experience what luxury smells like with 17 mini perfumes from the cult favorite brand. 

$105
lululemon Studio Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
lululemon Studio Mirror

Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.

$1,495$795
WITH CODE HOLIDAY22
Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

Not only will hands stay warm in these leather gloves, they'll be super cozy with a 100% cashmere lining. The fingertips are also specially designed so you can still use a touchscreen phone or device while wearing them. 

$99
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset 5.5qt Round Dutch Oven

Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.

$420
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Mattress

Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress -- which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology.

$2,199 $1,539
Cuyana Easy Tote
Cuyana Easy Tote
Cuyana
Cuyana Easy Tote

Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods -- but this soft, lightweight bag is an updated version of Meghan Markle's go-to tote.

$248
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood
Amazon
LAFCO Signature Scented Candle in Den Redwood

This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.

$74
Diptyque Berry Candle
Diptyque Berry Candle
Diptyque
Diptyque Berry Candle

Incorporate a fresh and fruity scent into your home this fall with the cult-favorite Diptyque candle.

$72
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set
Nordstrom
La Mer The Replenishing Discovery Set

Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward. 

$170
UGG Tazz Mule
UGG Tazz Mule
Nordstrom
UGG Tazz Mule

UGG slippers are totally having a moment right now -- and it's easy to understand why. Beyond comfort, this Gigi Hadid-approved style is cute and pairs perfectly with any outfit.

$120
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum
Nordstrom
Byredo Bibliotheque Eau de Parfum

Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony, and leather.

$200
Grown Brilliance 1 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Four Prong Tennis Bracelet
Grown Brilliance 1 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Four Prong Tennis Bracelet
Grown Brilliance
Grown Brilliance 1 ctw Round Lab Grown Diamond Four Prong Tennis Bracelet

Timeless and opulent, this diamond tennis bracelet — set in the 14k gold color of your choice — is shockingly under $1,000.

$995
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Tune out the extra noise and tune into your favorite music with these popular noise cancelling headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre.

$350$170
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
Amazon
Powsure 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.

$26
Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag
Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag
Farfetch
Gucci Mini Jackie 1961 Shoulder Bag

If you're ready to take the plunge and invest in a luxury purse, the Gucci Jackie is a chic option that never goes out of style.

$2,400
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum
Tory Burch Cosmic Wood
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum

Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood, and ambrette.

$29 AND UP
NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit
NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit
NuFACE
NuFACE TRINITY+ Starter Kit

Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology that targets your skin & muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time.

$395
Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cashmere Cardigan

Made of 100% cashmere, the luxe fabric and timeless stripes of this sweater will make it your go-to for years to come.

$299$194

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

