24 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Worth the Splurge: Shop Dyson, Le Labo, Cuyana, and More
Nothing shows your true love and gratitude for someone quite like a great gift — especially if it's a luxurious one. And while the price tag certainly isn't indicative of a gift's value (especially with so many designer dupes available) it still feels nice to be spoiled and treated to something really decadent every once in a while.
The holidays are arguably the best time of the year to splurge on an extra luxe gift. Between the festive spirit of the season, the bigger shopping budget and the wide array of great holiday deals being teased by top retailers, it's the ideal season to surprise someone with a lavish product or good that's sure to make their holidays memorable.
With this in mind — and the holidays quickly approaching — we've searched far and wide across the Internet to compile (at least what we believe to be) the best luxury gifts to give someone this year. These splurge-worthy products include supermodel-approved UGG slippers, a top-rated mattress find from Tempur-Pedic, noise-cancelling wireless headphones, a luxurious tote loved by Meghan Markle and the cult-favorite Dyson Airwrap, among so many others.
Ahead shop our top picks for the ultimate luxury gifts that are well worth the investment this 2022 holiday season. Plus, if you're hoping to complete all your holiday shopping, be sure to check out the hottest holiday gifts for men and the best beauty advent calendars money can buy.
All of the features you know and love about Away luggage — 360-degree wheels, a TSA-approved lock, and interior compression — now comes in a half pink, half red shell with navy accents.
One of Coach's most popular styles of the moment, based off a 1970s archival design, now comes in deliciously soft shearling with smooth leather accents and lining.
Help your busy friends and family get charged and organized at the same time. This stylish leather product wirelessly charges nearly any device and serves as a catch-all for keys, jewelry and other daily necessities.
Treat your muscles to a deep massage with the Theragun PRO — a technology which works to release tension and promote muscle recovery.
Spatial audio tracking and custom acoustics make for a rich, immersive sound experience while the soothing neutral hues look good with any outfit.
Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner -- Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest to reach spots of your home.
Now's your chance to try out Le Labo fragrances — experience what luxury smells like with 17 mini perfumes from the cult favorite brand.
Save on the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.
Not only will hands stay warm in these leather gloves, they'll be super cozy with a 100% cashmere lining. The fingertips are also specially designed so you can still use a touchscreen phone or device while wearing them.
Everyone knows that Le Creuset is the gold tier of Dutch ovens: you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop with this piece of cookware that lasts decades. The brand's latest color Rhone, a plummy deep red with a gold handle, is especially luxe.
Give the gift of a great night of sleep with Tempur-Pedic's top-rated Cloud mattress -- which adapts to any user's weight and promotes a more comfortable sleeping experience through unique technology.
Cuyana is home to so many stylish luxury goods -- but this soft, lightweight bag is an updated version of Meghan Markle's go-to tote.
This candle might be a bit of a splurge, but the sensational packaging and rich scents of clove bud, fern, and California redwood are completely worth it.
Incorporate a fresh and fruity scent into your home this fall with the cult-favorite Diptyque candle.
Try luxurious products from La Mer, but at an affordable price, when buying this discovery set. It features their best sellers in travel size, so you can decide if you want to splurge on the full sized products afterward.
UGG slippers are totally having a moment right now -- and it's easy to understand why. Beyond comfort, this Gigi Hadid-approved style is cute and pairs perfectly with any outfit.
Inspired by the strangely intoxicating scent of libraries, Byredo's Bibliotheque is an immersive blend of plum, peony, and leather.
Timeless and opulent, this diamond tennis bracelet — set in the 14k gold color of your choice — is shockingly under $1,000.
Tune out the extra noise and tune into your favorite music with these popular noise cancelling headphones from Beats by Dr. Dre.
Make her nights extra-luxurious with a 100% mulberry silk pillowcase and eye mask that keeps skin and hair in pristine condition.
If you're ready to take the plunge and invest in a luxury purse, the Gucci Jackie is a chic option that never goes out of style.
Equal parts cozy and refreshing, this bright, woodsy fragrance features unique notes of cardamom and sage grounded by the classic autumnal scents of jasmine, vetiver, smoked wood, and ambrette.
Bring the anti-aging benefits of a professional spa treatment into your home with the celeb-loved, exclusive NuFACE 3-Depth Technology that targets your skin & muscles to instantly blur fine lines and wrinkles while giving your face a toned and contoured appearance over time.
Made of 100% cashmere, the luxe fabric and timeless stripes of this sweater will make it your go-to for years to come.
