Start crossing off your list with the deals on BaubleBar's best custom gifts this holiday season.
As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start.
For a limited time, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its best-selling custom jewelry and personalized gifts. Just use the code HURRY at checkout to save on a special something that will your loved ones will cherish forever.
A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, Christmas ornaments and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.
Below, shop our favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar before the sale ends. For even more Christmas cheer, check out BaubleBar's new 2023 Holiday Collection of festive jewelry to complete your look this winter.
On Repeat Blanket
Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.
Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.
Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..
Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black
This customizable gold-plated bracelet is like an elevated version of childhood friendship bracelets.
All The Beige Custom iPhone Case
The minimalist on your list will appreciate this chic neutral phone case that fits up to 12 custom characters.
Criss Cross Blanket
Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing.
14K Gold Nameplate Necklace
Choose between block or cursive letters to customize this gold-plated necklace.
Color Me Happy Custom iPhone Case
This cute and colorful phone case can be customized with up to 12 characters.
18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring
This 18k gold-plated sterling silver ring can be customized with any initial for an extra special gift.
