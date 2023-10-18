Gifts

Customize Holiday Gifts for Everyone at BaubleBar's Sale on Ornaments, Jewelry, Blankets and More

BaubleBar Ornament
BaubleBar
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:44 AM PDT, October 18, 2023

Start crossing off your list with the deals on BaubleBar's best custom gifts this holiday season.

As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start.

For a limited time, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its best-selling custom jewelry and personalized gifts. Just use the code HURRY at checkout to save on a special something that will your loved ones will cherish forever.

Shop Custom Jewelry and Gifts

A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, Christmas ornaments and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.

Below, shop our favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar before the sale ends. For even more Christmas cheer, check out BaubleBar's new 2023 Holiday Collection of festive jewelry to complete your look this winter.

On Repeat Blanket

On Repeat Blanket
Baublebar

On Repeat Blanket

Customize this varsity letter-inspired throw with your loved one's initial for a thoughtful gift.

$98 $78

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Mint To Be Custom Ornament
Baublebar

Mint To Be Custom Ornament

Make the holidays even sweeter with this customizable peppermint stick ornament.

$58 $46

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament
Baublebar

Sugar Coated Custom Ornament

Add some extra glitz and glam to your tree with this customizable ornament with a gold-plated brass finish..

$58 $46

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black

Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black
Baublebar

Custom Pisa Bracelet: Disc - Black

This customizable gold-plated bracelet is like an elevated version of childhood friendship bracelets.

$38 $30

With code HURRY

Shop Now

All The Beige Custom iPhone Case

All The Beige Custom iPhone Case
Baublebar

All The Beige Custom iPhone Case

The minimalist on your list will appreciate this chic neutral phone case that fits up to 12 custom characters.

$72 $58

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Criss Cross Blanket

Criss Cross Blanket
Baublebar

Criss Cross Blanket

Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing.

$98 $78

With code HURRY

Shop Now

14K Gold Nameplate Necklace

14K Gold Nameplate Necklace
Baublebar

14K Gold Nameplate Necklace

Choose between block or cursive letters to customize this gold-plated necklace.

$158 $126

With code HURRY

Shop Now

Color Me Happy Custom iPhone Case

Color Me Happy Custom iPhone Case
Baublebar

Color Me Happy Custom iPhone Case

This cute and colorful phone case can be customized with up to 12 characters.

$72 $58

With code HURRY

Shop Now

18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring

18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring
Baublebar

18K Gold Single Initial Signet Ring

This 18k gold-plated sterling silver ring can be customized with any initial for an extra special gift.

$178 $142

With code HURRY

Shop Now

