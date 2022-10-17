If you've been keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners, then you probably know how much Kris Jenner loves the holiday season. When it comes to Christmas, Kris goes all out. Even more impressive than her ability to decorate every inch of her house with festive decor are her gift-giving skills. Last year she personalized gifts for her children by painting electric cars with their favorite colors. For 2022, Kris' one-of-a-kind persona and genuine love for the holidays has come to life through a partnership with Shutterfly.

Kris and Shutterfly are teaming up this year to help people think beyond generic gift gifting and instead create meaningful personalized holiday cards and gifts that make it easy to give the very best. With personalized ornaments, pillows, puzzles, and more, you're sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. “Given I am constantly surrounded by family and making new memories all the time, it is so important for me to be able to have a way to easily capture, save and share these moments, and Shutterfly makes that happen," says Kris Jenner.

Shop Kris' Holiday Picks

While many people only think of Shutterfly as a printing company, Kris explains that isn't the case. "Not only are they great with photos but they also make it so easy to make memorable gifts for your loved ones or add personal touches to your Holiday decor and entertaining." The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has curated her top gifting picks from Shutterfly to help people give personalized and unexpected gifts this holiday season.

Ahead, shop the best greeting cards and personalized gifts for the holiday season selected by the Queen of Christmas herself. And don't wait too long because right now most of Kris' fabulous picks are up to 50% off until the sale ends Wednesday, October 19.

Kris Jenner's Favorite Holiday Cards 2022

Overlapping Signature Holiday Card Shutterfly Overlapping Signature Holiday Card Send a cherished photo of your family to the ones you love with this stylish card. Written in metallic foil, your family's names and holiday message, can sparkle in either gold, rose gold, or iridescent foils. $4/CARD $2/CARD Buy Now

Scripted Spirit Holiday Card Shutterfly Scripted Spirit Holiday Card Simple and elegant, this card puts your family front and center. You just have to decide which family photo you want to send to loved ones. $3/CARD $2/CARD Buy Now

Kris Jenner's Favorite Personalized Holiday Gifts 2022

Gallery Text Metal Ornament Shutterfly Gallery Text Metal Ornament Create a keepsake you can cherish for years with a custom ornament including your family. It comes in several shape options with a variety of background colors and layout options. $30 $16 Buy Now

Bright Floral Wreath Monogram Mug Shutterfly Bright Floral Wreath Monogram Mug For the coffee and tea drinkers on your list, they'll be delighted with a personalized mug. Not only do you get to customize it with their first initial, but the opposite side features a hand-selected photo of your choice. $19 $12 Buy Now

Gallery of Eight Photos Puzzle Shutterfly Gallery of Eight Photos Puzzle Sitting down and doing a puzzle with the family can be a great holiday memory. Make it even more special by creating a custom puzzle featuring your favorite family photos. $53 $42 Buy Now

For even more holiday spirit, shop Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner's matching family pajama sets and the best beauty Advent calendars to order now.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Shares Tips for Throwing a Kardashian-Worthy Holiday Party

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Adult on Your List This Christmas

Kris Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Keeps 'The Kardashians' Relevant

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees of 2022

Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Discount Code

Kris Jenner Looks Back on 15 Years of Kardashian Reality TV (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey Gears Up for Christmas With First Children's Book

Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup