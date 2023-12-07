Mariah Carey’s favorite time of year is finally here. To get you in the holiday spirit, the Queen of Christmas has a special discount on her festive children's book.

The Christmas Princess is now on sale at Amazon for only $10. Released last year, Carey's first children's book tells the story of “Little Mariah” who sets out to help spread holiday cheer using her greatest gift: her voice.

The Christmas Princess Amazon The Christmas Princess Follow little Mariah on her journey for a peaceful, joy-filled holiday season in this children's book inspired by Mariah Carey's childhood, co-written by Michaela Angela Davis and illustrated by Fuuji Takashi. $19 $10 Shop Now

"The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages!" Carey shared on Instagram. "Little Mariah represents my inner child believing in her own vision, she represents all children, especially those who feel like outsiders or “others”, striving to believe in themselves. It was empowering to transform my childhood turmoil into a modern classic fairytale full of wonder and boundless hope."

A mother of two children, Moroccan and Monroe, Carey brings her unique perspective and storytelling talents to her first book for kids. The Christmas Princess was written by Carey herself, along with Michaela Angela Davis and illustrations by Fuuji Takashi. While this storybook is Mariah's first children's book, it is Carey's second collaboration with Davis, who co-wrote the New York Times bestselling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey in 2020 — also on sale at Amazon.

The Christmas Princess is an unforgettable classic tale that is also a perfect holiday gift for the kids in your life. For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

