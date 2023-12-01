Searching for that perfect gift before the last-minute holiday rush can be easier said than done. But now you can ease the stress of hectic holiday shopping because we are here to help you in your gift-giving quest. If you're searching for gift ideas for the kiddos (or the kids at heart), Build-A-Bear has gifts that kids will love now and for years to come.

Build-A-Bear's collection of adorable holiday gifts — including the most precious stuffed animals — will be some of the most cherished presents this year. A teddy bear isn't just a toy, it can become a child's confidante, sidekick and comfort. From cute and cuddly bears, bunnies and festive cows decked out in holiday gear to giant pink axolotls that are just as big as them, Build-A-Bear has options for kids of all ages and interests. You can even add a voice recording for a thoughtful personal message for grandkids, nieces or nephews who live far away.

Ready to find gifts the little ones on your list will cherish for years to come? Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza presents for kids to shop from Build-A-Bear.

Build-A-Bear Gift Cards Build-A-Bear Build-A-Bear Gift Cards Build-A-Bear offers a variety of gift cards, like this cute Hanukkah option, so kids can pick or create a cuddly animal of their very own. The size also makes these great stocking stuffers. Starting at $25 Shop Now

