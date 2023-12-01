We know what the kiddos want this holiday season and it can be found at Build-A-Bear.
Searching for that perfect gift before the last-minute holiday rush can be easier said than done. But now you can ease the stress of hectic holiday shopping because we are here to help you in your gift-giving quest. If you're searching for gift ideas for the kiddos (or the kids at heart), Build-A-Bear has gifts that kids will love now and for years to come.
Shop Build-A-Bear Holiday Gifts
Build-A-Bear's collection of adorable holiday gifts — including the most precious stuffed animals — will be some of the most cherished presents this year. A teddy bear isn't just a toy, it can become a child's confidante, sidekick and comfort. From cute and cuddly bears, bunnies and festive cows decked out in holiday gear to giant pink axolotls that are just as big as them, Build-A-Bear has options for kids of all ages and interests. You can even add a voice recording for a thoughtful personal message for grandkids, nieces or nephews who live far away.
Ready to find gifts the little ones on your list will cherish for years to come? Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanza presents for kids to shop from Build-A-Bear.
Buffalo Check Pawlette Stuffed Animal Pajamas Gift Set
The adorable buffalo check pajamas and slippers worn by this Pawlette match her inner ears and feet.
Lil' Cub Brownie Sending Hugs Gift Set
If they don't live nearby, give them a hug any time they need it in the form of this fluffy bear.
Mooey Christmas Cow Stuffed Animal Milk and Cookies Gift Set
Santa isn't the only one who enjoys milk and cookies. Mooey, who wears a festive outfit while holding a stuffed gingerbread man and bottle of milk, is always ready for a yummy snack.
Longhorn and Lil' Longhorn Gift Set
A delightful longhorn and an even more charming baby version will be a knockout gift.
Blue Skies Frog Stuffed Animal Après-Ski Gift Set
Hit the slopes with this brilliant blue frog wearing a puffy blue vest and black snow boots.
Giant Axolotl
An online exclusive, this giant axolotl is sure to make a splash.
Promise Pets Brown ‘n’ White Puppy Pet Treats Gift Set
When they can't get the real thing, this furry pup from Build-A-Bear is the next best thing.
Timeless Teddy Emotional Support Gift Set
We can all use a little emotional support, and this bear offers just that with comforting hugs.
Happy Hugs Teddy Gift Set
Deliver the hugs this holiday with the Happy Hugs Teddy Gift Set.
Pawlette Stuffed Animal Cardigan Gift Set
This sweet bunny is ready for sweater weather with her heart-print cardigan.
Bearlieve Bear with Red Gifting Bow
This bear is a star, as it's based on the animated Christmas film Glisten and the Merry Mission. It also can respond to the sound of the recipient's voice.
Cuddlesome Teddy Bear Sherpa Gift Set
Searching for something extra soft and cuddly? Look no further than the Cuddlesome Teddy Bear Sherpa Gift Set.
Teddy Bears with Voice Recordings
Add a custom voice recording to any stuffed animal to make an extra special gift.
Build-A-Bear Gift Cards
Build-A-Bear offers a variety of gift cards, like this cute Hanukkah option, so kids can pick or create a cuddly animal of their very own. The size also makes these great stocking stuffers.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: