Shopping season just got even better, because it's Cyber Week at lululemon.
Peak shopping season is definitely here, and one of our favorite brands just launched a rare special this Cyber Monday.
lululemon's Cyber Week is on now, and the athleisure retailer is offering markdowns on some of their most popular pieces. If you're still shopping for the loved ones on your list or finally scooping up a few items for yourself, you're right on time.
Shop the lululemon Cyber Week Event
Whether the people on your holiday gift list are fitness fanatics, yoga bunnies or simply need a loungewear refresh to get ready for 2024, lululemon is the place to go for great finds on high-quality gifts. The apparel brand's Align leggings are cult favorites for a reason. Plus, the brand carries sports bras that work as hard as you do without sacrificing comfort, internet-loved accessories, basics that fit like a dream, and so much more.
While it's fun to scroll through lululemon's site searching for great finds, we know the holidays can be a busy time of year. That's why we've done the shopping for you and selected our favorite scores on the brand's bestsellers, including the versatile ABC Pant and the viral Belt Bag that's bound to sell out again this season.
Below, check a few more people off of your holiday gift list and find a few things for yourself by shopping our top lululemon gifts for men and women.
Best lululemon Cyber Week Markdowns for Women
Align Jogger
These butter-soft jogger pants are bestsellers for a reason. This is your last shot to get them at an incredible price, as lululemon is saying goodbye to the style soon.
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
Available in six, cozy neutral colors, this buttery-soft yoga top is perfect for wearing to the studio and offers light support.
Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew
A comfortable sweater with a flattering crop is at the top of our holiday gift list, and this one hits all the spots.
Align Hi-Rise Pant with Pockets 28"
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Enlite Front-Zip Bra
No matter what workout comes your way, be ready with this smooth, comfortable, high-support bra.
Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket
We love this on-trend puffer coat in winter white, but it comes in several fun colors — while they last.
Base Pace High-Rise Tight
These lightweight leggings are made for running but look great at whatever speed you choose to move.
Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold a phone, keys, cards and any other essentials. If this popular item is on their holiday gift list this year, scoop it up now before it's gone (and it will be gone — fast).
Best lululemon Cyber Week Markdowns for Men
ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant
Made for everyday wear — no matter what he has going on — these pants have a zippered pocket to keep belongings secure.
Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt
Designed for all-day comfort, this T-shirt features a trendy oversized fit.
Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
This beanie is a must-have for cool weather 'fits.
5 Year Basic T-Shirt 3 Pack
Stock up on basic T-shirts made with lululemon's comfortable Vitasea fabric during this Cyber Week event.
Surge Lined Short
The weather outside is frightful, but things are heating up in the gym. Keep cool with these lined shorts made with lightweight fabric for everything from jogs to the steamiest workouts.
Engineered Warmth Half Zip
A wonderful gift for him, this soft knit, long-sleeve top is, well, engineered to fit just right.
Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt
The laid-back style of this button-up has the added bonus of lululemon's signature stretchy, breathable fabric.
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
He'll want to rock this hoodie every day — it's just that cozy, thanks to its stretchy terry fabric and classic fit.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
