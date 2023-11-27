Peak shopping season is definitely here, and one of our favorite brands just launched a rare special this Cyber Monday.

lululemon's Cyber Week is on now, and the athleisure retailer is offering markdowns on some of their most popular pieces. If you're still shopping for the loved ones on your list or finally scooping up a few items for yourself, you're right on time.

Shop the lululemon Cyber Week Event

Whether the people on your holiday gift list are fitness fanatics, yoga bunnies or simply need a loungewear refresh to get ready for 2024, lululemon is the place to go for great finds on high-quality gifts. The apparel brand's Align leggings are cult favorites for a reason. Plus, the brand carries sports bras that work as hard as you do without sacrificing comfort, internet-loved accessories, basics that fit like a dream, and so much more.

While it's fun to scroll through lululemon's site searching for great finds, we know the holidays can be a busy time of year. That's why we've done the shopping for you and selected our favorite scores on the brand's bestsellers, including the versatile ABC Pant and the viral Belt Bag that's bound to sell out again this season.

Below, check a few more people off of your holiday gift list and find a few things for yourself by shopping our top lululemon gifts for men and women.

Best lululemon Cyber Week Markdowns for Women

Align Jogger lululemon Align Jogger These butter-soft jogger pants are bestsellers for a reason. This is your last shot to get them at an incredible price, as lululemon is saying goodbye to the style soon. $118 $79 Shop Now

Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold a phone, keys, cards and any other essentials. If this popular item is on their holiday gift list this year, scoop it up now before it's gone (and it will be gone — fast). $48 $39 Shop Now

Best lululemon Cyber Week Markdowns for Men

Surge Lined Short lululemon Surge Lined Short The weather outside is frightful, but things are heating up in the gym. Keep cool with these lined shorts made with lightweight fabric for everything from jogs to the steamiest workouts. $68 $49 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Week guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

