As much as we love the holidays, rushing to gather gifts for all of your loved ones can make the season incredibly stressful. Long checkout lines and shipping delays can make shopping for your dream holiday gifts a nightmare. Instead of scrambling to secure last-minute presents, now is the time to start crossing off your holiday shopping list.

Whether your giftee is a fitness fanatic, a dedicated yoga lover or could simply use some upgrades to their loungewear wardrobe, lululemon is one of our top destinations for high-quality holiday gifts. The internet-adored athleisure and apparel brand carries everything from cult-favorite Align leggings and sports bras to durable outerwear and handy accessories.

Shop lululemon Holiday Gifts

To help inspire your early holiday shopping, we've put together a list of our favorite lululemon gift ideas for women and men. Some of the brand's best-sellers include the versatile ABC Pant, the ridiculously flattering Define Jacket and the viral Belt Bag that's bound to sell out again this season.

Below, ensure a stress-free holiday season by shopping our top lululemon gifts for men and women.

Best lululemon Holiday Gifts for Women

Define Jacket lululemon Define Jacket Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts. $118 Shop Now

Best lululemon Holiday Gifts for Men

Switch Over Bomber Jacket lululemon Switch Over Bomber Jacket "Such a beautiful jacket!" raved one reviewer. "Can go from the gym to everyday wear and a night out too. The fabric almost has a suede like feel to it which is cool." $198 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

