By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 9:36 AM PST, December 6, 2023

The cult-favorite Align Legging, Belt Bag and ABC pant are just a few of our favorite holiday gifting ideas from lululemon.

As much as we love the holidays, rushing to gather gifts for all of your loved ones can make the season incredibly stressful. Long checkout lines and shipping delays can make shopping for your dream holiday gifts a nightmare. Instead of scrambling to secure last-minute presents, now is the time to start crossing off your holiday shopping list.

Whether your giftee is a fitness fanatic, a dedicated yoga lover or could simply use some upgrades to their loungewear wardrobe, lululemon is one of our top destinations for high-quality holiday gifts. The internet-adored athleisure and apparel brand carries everything from cult-favorite Align leggings and sports bras to durable outerwear and handy accessories. 

Shop lululemon Holiday Gifts

To help inspire your early holiday shopping, we've put together a list of our favorite lululemon gift ideas for women and men. Some of the brand's best-sellers include the versatile ABC Pant, the ridiculously flattering Define Jacket and the viral Belt Bag that's bound to sell out again this season.

Below, ensure a stress-free holiday season by shopping our top lululemon gifts for men and women.

Best lululemon Holiday Gifts for Women

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Quilted Velour - Wine Berry

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Quilted Velour - Wine Berry
lululemon

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Quilted Velour - Wine Berry

Phone, keys, wallet. Keep everything close this season in lululemon's versatile belt bag.

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

Align Tank Top

Align Tank Top
lululemon

Align Tank Top

The Align tank top with its matching leggings make an adorably coordinated gym 'fit.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

lululemon's new Wundermost collection features versatile wardrobe essentials — such as this square-neck bodysuit — in an ultra-soft, curve-hugging fabric.

Softstreme High-Rise Pant

Softstreme High-Rise Pant
lululemon

Softstreme High-Rise Pant

These snuggly track pants are perfect for lounging and lazy days.

Define Jacket

Define Jacket
lululemon

Define Jacket

Referred to on TikTok as the "BBL jacket," this zip-up shapes while wicking away sweat during workouts.

Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe
lululemon

Chargefeel 2 Low Women's Workout Shoe

Designed for running and training, the Kate Middleton-approved lululemon Chargefeels deliver style, bounce and agile support. 

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold a phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
lululemon

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt

They can never have too many cute and comfortable T-shirts in their wardrobe.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture.

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
lululemon

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

Give them their new favorite hoodie. This one has a comfy, oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.

Best lululemon Holiday Gifts for Men

Steady State Crew

Steady State Crew
lululemon

Steady State Crew

Breathable, lightweight cotton makes this versatile crewneck perfect for lounging or lifting.

Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt

Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt
lululemon

Pique Oversized-Fit T-Shirt

Designed for all-day comfort, this T-shirt features a trendy oversized fit.

Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie

Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
lululemon

Ribbed Merino Wool-Blend Knit Beanie

Made of naturally temperature-regulating merino wool, this beanie is a must-have once the temperatures really start to drop.

ABC Jogger CHANGE IMAGE TO DARK OLIVE

ABC Jogger CHANGE IMAGE TO DARK OLIVE
lululemon

ABC Jogger CHANGE IMAGE TO DARK OLIVE

Upgrade his loungewear collection with the ultra-popular ABC jogger.

Always In Motion Boxer 5"

Always In Motion Boxer 5"
lululemon

Always In Motion Boxer 5"

Because his underwear collection could likely use an update anyways, treat him to a five-pack of lululemon's premium boxers.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"
lululemon

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7"

Crush fitness goals in the Pace Breaker shorts, designed with a secure zippered pocket and stretchy waistband.

Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford

Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford
lululemon

Commission Long-Sleeve Shirt Oxford

The ultimate dress shirt, this oxford has all the sophisticated style of a button-up with lululemon's signature stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric.

ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 34"

ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 34"
lululemon

ABC Classic-Fit 5 Pocket Pant 34"

These versatile pants are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.

Switch Over Bomber Jacket

Switch Over Bomber Jacket
lululemon

Switch Over Bomber Jacket

"Such a beautiful jacket!" raved one reviewer. "Can go from the gym to everyday wear and a night out too. The fabric almost has a suede like feel to it which is cool."

License to Train Tank Top

License to Train Tank Top
lululemon

License to Train Tank Top

Designed for running and training, this tank is outfitted with plenty of ventilation for keeping cool throughout a workout.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: