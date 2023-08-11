From her colorful overcoats to her perfectly coiffed hair, Kate Middleton is without a doubt one of the most stylish members of the royal family. But even when she's not necessarily dressed to impress, she still manages to give us major fashion inspiration.

During a visit to the Maidenhead Rugby Club in early June, the Princess of Whales traded in her prim dresses and sensible heels for an athletic tee and joggers as she showed her rugby skills on the field. She finished off her sporty look with a pair of lululemon sneakers for comfort and practicality — and now you can shop her go-to workout shoes in an upgraded style.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Introducing the new and improved version of Kate Middleton's lululemon sneakers, the Chargefeel 2. The upgraded shoe features the same sleek silhouette and dual-foam cushioning as the original, but with evolved upper braces for extra support and a lighter, more breathable design. With their supportive frame designed specifically for women's anatomy, it's no wonder why Middleton loves these sneakers so much.

You can shop the new Chargefeel 2 Low in Middleton's all-white style as well as grey, black and peach/tan. lululemon also revamped the higher-rise Chargefeel 2 Mid sneaker — now available in white, green and black.

Looking to score Middleton's look for less? The original Chargefeel Low and Mid sneakers are on sale right now for under $100 in several colorways. Below, we've rounded up even more lululemon footwear to shop, from Kate Middleton's exact pair of white Chargefeel sneakers to running shoes and cushy slides perfect for summer.

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe Despite their lightweight feel, these trainers from lululemon offer stability and support. These sneakers can keep up with your workout needs from jumping to running to everything in between. $128 $79 Shop Now

