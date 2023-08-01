The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Summer — lululemon, Hoka, Saucony and More
Summer is well underway which means it's a great time to give every part of your wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)
Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months.
We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.
The Best Running Shoes for Women
Take on summer workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support.
With improved rebound and reduced weight, the Guide 15 is perfect for speed work, and the reformulated Pwrrun foam adds a softer, springier ride.
Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 7.
Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 running shoe features Mizuno's Enerzy Foam to help enhance performance capabilities.
Comfort for the uncomfortable. The Runner+ is designed to deliver high-performance with more comfort, responsiveness, and breathability and features a print inspired by where we hit the pavement - on the road, at the track, or on the treadmill.
Saucony's new softer PWRRUN formula adds more cushioning with less weight for a supportive and lightweight fit.
Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.
The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings.
lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.
Take on spring runs with these bright Hoka Arahi 6 sneakers.
Saucony's Triumph 20 running shoe is designed with the brand's lightest-ever PWRRUN+ foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.
The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.
Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.
