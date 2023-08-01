Best Lists

The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Summer — lululemon, Hoka, Saucony and More

By ETonline Staff
Summer is well underway which means it's a great time to give every part of your wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all summer, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
Amazon
New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

Take on summer workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support. 

$80
Saucony Guide 15
Saucony Guide 15
Amazon
Saucony Guide 15

With improved rebound and reduced weight, the Guide 15 is perfect for speed work, and the reformulated Pwrrun foam adds a softer, springier ride.

$140$101
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 7. 

$70$50
Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos
Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. 

$145
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe
Amazon
Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe

The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 running shoe features Mizuno's Enerzy Foam to help enhance performance capabilities.

$140$66
NOBULL White Surface Runner+
NOBULL White Surface Runner+
NOBULL
NOBULL White Surface Runner+

Comfort for the uncomfortable. The Runner+ is designed to deliver high-performance with more comfort, responsiveness, and breathability and features a print inspired by where we hit the pavement - on the road, at the track, or on the treadmill.

    $189
    Saucony Ride 15
    Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe
    Amazon
    Saucony Ride 15

    Saucony's new softer PWRRUN formula adds more cushioning with less weight for a supportive and lightweight fit.

    $140$60
    Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
    Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe
    Amazon
    Brooks Ghost 14 Women's Neutral Running Shoe

    Not only are Brooks Ghost 14 comfortable road running shoes, they are also good for the environment. The running shoes are Brooks' first carbon-neutral shoe.

    $140$90
    ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
    ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
    Amazon
    ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe

    The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings. 

    $160
    lululemon Blissfeel 2
    lululemon Blissfeel 2
    lululemon
    lululemon Blissfeel 2

    lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

    $148
    Hoka Arahi 6
    Hoka Arahi 6
    Zappos
    Hoka Arahi 6

    Take on spring runs with these bright Hoka Arahi 6 sneakers. 

    $140
    Saucony Women's Triumph 20 Running Shoe
    Saucony Women's Triumph 20 Running Shoe
    Amazon
    Saucony Women's Triumph 20 Running Shoe

    Saucony's Triumph 20 running shoe is designed with the brand's lightest-ever PWRRUN+ foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.

    $160$99
    Allbirds Tree Dashers
    Tree Dashers
    Allbirds
    Allbirds Tree Dashers

    The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.

    $135
    Brooks Glycerin 20
    Brooks Glycerin 20
    Amazon
    Brooks Glycerin 20

    Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.

    $155

