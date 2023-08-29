Sales & Deals

Save 25% On Thousand Fell's Stylish and Sustainable Sneakers to Stroll From Summer into Fall

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:27 PM PDT, August 29, 2023

Shop Labor Day deals on Thousand Fell's sustainable zero-waste sneakers, now on sale for 25% off.

White lace-ups are a classic wardrobe staple. Since your shoes say a lot about you, wearing scuffed and dingy white kicks can give a less-than-stellar first impression. If you're heading back to campus this fall or want to update your shoe collection ahead of the new season, Thousand Fell's celeb-loved white sneakers are majorly on sale right now. 

Now through Monday, September 4, the Thousand Fell End of Summer Sale is offering 25% off every pair of the brand's stylish and sustainable shoes made from 100% recycled materials with code SUMMER25 at checkout. Seen on the feet of Emily Ratajkowski and Chloë Sevigny, Thousand Fell's sneakers are as versatile and ultra comfortable as they are good for the planet. 

Shop Thousand Fell's Sale

Vegan, stain-proof and water-resistant, Thousand Fell will soon become your go-to footwear choice. The eco-friendly brand uses coconut husk, recycled bottles and sugar cane to create the comfy kicks that can be recycled when you're ready for a new pair. With shoes that are this good, you might want to buy a few pairs during this impressive site-wide sale. 

Below, we've rounded up the brand's best-selling shoes so you can take full advantage of the Labor Day deals on Thousand Fell. 

White Lace Up

White Lace Up
Thousand Fell

White Lace Up

Give back to Mother Earth this fall with this stylish pair of white lace up sneakers. The sneakers are comfortable, breathable and 100% recyclable. Just send them back to the retailer when you're finished to let them live another life. 

with code summer25

$145 $109

Shop for Women

with code summer25

$145 $109

Shop for Men

Lace Up in Black

Lace Up in Black
Thousand Fell

Lace Up in Black

Get Thousand Fell's popular lace ups in an edgy black that will pair with all your coolest outfits. 

with code summer25

$145 $109

Shop for Women

Slip On in Green

Slip On in Green
Thousand Fell

Slip On in Green

For those who don't want to deal with laces, you can't go wrong with a pair of these sleek, stain- and odor-resistant slip-ons. 

with code summer25

$145 $109

Shop for Women

with code summer25

$145 $109

Shop for Men

Court in Sunray-Stone

Court in Sunray-Stone
Thousand Fell

Court in Sunray-Stone

Offered in a variety of colors, Thousand Fell's Court Shoe is their fresh new take on street-inspired footwear. Made with yoga mat insoles, you know these kicks will be cozy.

with code summer25

$155 $116

Shop for Women

with code summer25

$155 $116

Shop for Men

Slip On in Black

Slip On in Black
Thousand Fell

Slip On in Black

Women who are fans of slip-ons can also get them in a modern black finish. 

with code summer25

$145 $109

Shop for Women

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

