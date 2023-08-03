With summer fashion comes new summer shoes, and nothing says warmer weather quite like a classic white sneaker. This timeless shoe has been a wardrobe requirement for literally decades, and we're ready to shop the newest silhouettes and styles before Labor Day, along with timeless classics, to upgrade our style just in time for the last of our summer vacations and outings.

The lasting popularity of a classic white sneaker is understated — there's something unfailing about the shoe style that works with any kind of casual outfit. Whether you're looking for something to wear with a new summer dress, replace an athletic sneaker that's worn out or you're looking to emulate looks worn by royals Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle (both their favorite white sneakers have made it onto our list), the perfect white sneaker for you is out there.

This season, we're excited by the diversity of trends in the simple shoe. White sneakers aren't just your basic Converse Chuck Taylor anymore (though that is also on our list of faves). Our deep dive into this season's white sneakers revealed everything from old school lace ups and high top canvas sneakers to splurges from popular designers such as Cariuma and Golden Goose.

Shop the best white sneakers for women this summer below.

Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Nike Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker The iconic Air Force 1s are a classic sneaker for a reason. The leather lace up uses a cushioned sole made from ultra-comfortable sports foam, so you can treat your feet right while showing off that clean white sneakers style. $110 Shop Now

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Revolve Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $69 Shop Now

Hoka Bondi SR Zappos Hoka Bondi SR Cult-favorite Hoka sneakers are one of the most comfortable shoes for athletes on the market now. Plus, they make the perfect addition to your running shoe collection. $175 Shop Now

Puma Carina Sneaker Amazon Puma Carina Sneaker This Y2K-inspired style takes the classic white sneaker and adds a textured sole for a more modern twist. $70 $49 Shop Now

