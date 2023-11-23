Freshen up your wardrobe and score great holiday gifts with Reebok's Black Friday sale.
Whether you need a winter workout wardrobe refresh or want to score discounts on best-selling gifts for the upcoming holiday season, Rebook's Black Friday Sale is the time to save big. During this savings event, shoppers can find unbeatable deals on activewear and sneakers. No matter who you're shopping for, there's something for every type of active person at Reebok's sale.
Shop the Reebok Black Friday Sale
For Black Friday Reebok is offering 50% off full-price athletic gear and sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. Along with this deal, on November 27, for Cyber Monday, shoppers can also score an extra 60% off clearance items, including best-selling styles and vintage-inspired designs. But, right now ET readers can already score those extra savings by entering our exclusive code BFEXCLUSIVE at checkout to snag discounts on everyday apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.
Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. The new year is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday wardrobe with stylish activewear and sneakers to get a jump on any workout goals.
Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok Black Friday sale.
Workout Plus Shoes
These unisex retro kicks are built to be durable and provide traction while still looking stylish.
Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants
Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Reebok Unisex Sweatpants give you comfort and style.
Classics Winter Track Jacket
Gift this soft sherpa jacket to someone you love this holiday season for a present they'll want to wear all winter.
Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes
Whether you use them as streetwear or sportswear, these vintage-inspired kicks are a comfortable choice.
DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes
These Reebok walking shoes know what part of your feet need the most cushion to help you walk longer with less pain.
Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes
The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for walks, workouts and more.
Classics Brand Proud Hoodie
This fashion-forward hoodie has matching sweatpants.
F/S Hi Shoes
There's nothing more iconic than getting some Reeboks with the straps.
Workout Ready Track Pant
Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks on colder mornings.
Lux High-Rise Leggings
These versatile leggings feature a high-rise waistband that hugs you in for a secure fit.
DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes
These Reebok sneakers have faux laces and are easy shoes to slip on and off. Get yourself some of the best comfy walking shoes.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: