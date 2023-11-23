Sales & Deals

Reebok's Black Friday Sale Is Here: Save Up to 50% On Sneakers, Activewear, Holiday Gifts and More

Reebok Black Friday
Reebok
Published: 7:43 AM PST, November 23, 2023

Freshen up your wardrobe and score great holiday gifts with Reebok's Black Friday sale.

Whether you need a winter workout wardrobe refresh or want to score discounts on best-selling gifts for the upcoming holiday season, Rebook's Black Friday Sale is the time to save big. During this savings event, shoppers can find unbeatable deals on activewear and sneakers. No matter who you're shopping for, there's something for every type of active person at Reebok's sale.

Shop the Reebok Black Friday Sale

For Black Friday Reebok is offering 50% off full-price athletic gear and sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. Along with this deal, on November 27, for Cyber Monday, shoppers can also score an extra 60% off clearance items, including best-selling styles and vintage-inspired designs. But, right now ET readers can already score those extra savings by entering our exclusive code BFEXCLUSIVE at checkout to snag discounts on everyday apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. The new year is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday wardrobe with stylish activewear and sneakers to get a jump on any workout goals.

Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok Black Friday sale.

Workout Plus Shoes

Reebok

Workout Plus Shoes

These unisex retro kicks are built to be durable and provide traction while still looking stylish.

$90 $45

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants

Reebok

Unisex Classics Archive Essentials Pants

Whether you're on the go, lounging around the house, or want a comfy and casual look, these Reebok Unisex Sweatpants give you comfort and style.

$70 $35

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Classics Winter Track Jacket

Reebok

Classics Winter Track Jacket

Gift this soft sherpa jacket to someone you love this holiday season for a present they'll want to wear all winter.

$80 $40

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes

Reebok

Reebok Royal BB4500 Hi 2 Basketball Shoes

Whether you use them as streetwear or sportswear, these vintage-inspired kicks are a comfortable choice.

$75 $38

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes

Reebok

DailyFit DMX 2 Women's Shoes

These Reebok walking shoes know what part of your feet need the most cushion to help you walk longer with less pain.

$80 $30

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

Reebok

Flexagon Force 4 Men's Training Shoes

The FuelFoam midsole cushions lunges and jumps, making them a great option for walks, workouts and more. 

$70 $35

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Classics Brand Proud Hoodie

Reebok

Classics Brand Proud Hoodie

This fashion-forward hoodie has matching sweatpants

$80 $40

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

F/S Hi Shoes

Reebok

F/S Hi Shoes

There's nothing more iconic than getting some Reeboks with the straps.

$90 $34

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Workout Ready Track Pant

Reebok

Workout Ready Track Pant

Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks on colder mornings.

$50 $25

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

Lux High-Rise Leggings

Reebok

Lux High-Rise Leggings

These versatile leggings feature a high-rise waistband that hugs you in for a secure fit.

$65 $24

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes

Reebok

DailyFit DMX 2.5 Women's Shoes

These Reebok sneakers have faux laces and are easy shoes to slip on and off. Get yourself some of the best comfy walking shoes.

$80 $30

With code BFEXCLUSIVE

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

