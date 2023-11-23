Whether you need a winter workout wardrobe refresh or want to score discounts on best-selling gifts for the upcoming holiday season, Rebook's Black Friday Sale is the time to save big. During this savings event, shoppers can find unbeatable deals on activewear and sneakers. No matter who you're shopping for, there's something for every type of active person at Reebok's sale.

Shop the Reebok Black Friday Sale

For Black Friday Reebok is offering 50% off full-price athletic gear and sneaker styles that rarely get marked down. Along with this deal, on November 27, for Cyber Monday, shoppers can also score an extra 60% off clearance items, including best-selling styles and vintage-inspired designs. But, right now ET readers can already score those extra savings by entering our exclusive code BFEXCLUSIVE at checkout to snag discounts on everyday apparel, shoes, accessories, and more.

Reebok's workout gear and classic sneakers have become a go-to among celebs from Ariana Grande and Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence, Cardi B and Gigi Hadid. The new year is around the corner and now is the perfect time to upgrade your everyday wardrobe with stylish activewear and sneakers to get a jump on any workout goals.

Ahead, check out our favorite finds from the Reebok Black Friday sale.

Workout Plus Shoes Reebok Workout Plus Shoes These unisex retro kicks are built to be durable and provide traction while still looking stylish. $90 $45 With code BFEXCLUSIVE Shop Now

Classics Winter Track Jacket Reebok Classics Winter Track Jacket Gift this soft sherpa jacket to someone you love this holiday season for a present they'll want to wear all winter. $80 $40 With code BFEXCLUSIVE Shop Now

Workout Ready Track Pant Reebok Workout Ready Track Pant Soft against the skin and smooth on the outside, these men's slim-fit track pants are built for all-purpose training. Reebok's style is cool enough to wear during workouts, but also warm enough for walks on colder mornings. $50 $25 With code BFEXCLUSIVE Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

