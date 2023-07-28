When it comes to back-to-school shopping, nailing the first day of school outfit is absolutely crucial. After picking the perfect tee, dress, shorts or jumper, you have to complete the look with a fresh pair of kicks. The Converse Back to School Sale is here to save the day, offering 25% off so many timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new school year.

Shop the Converse Sale

Now through Thursday, August 3, the Converse sale has back-to-school deals on more than 500 classroom-ready styles. You can get 25% off shoes and 40% off apparel simply just by using the code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout.

Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster headed back to class, the sneakers in this Converse sale are absolute must-haves.

Ahead, shop our top shoe picks from the Converse Back to School Sale that will bring a coolness to every outfit all year-round.

Chuck 70 AT-CX Converse Chuck 70 AT-CX Exaggerating the features of the traditional Chuck high tops, these are the shoes of the future. If you want to make a bold statement, look no further. $110 $83 WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL Shop Now

Run Star Motion CX Platform Converse Run Star Motion CX Platform The CX foam midsole on these Run Star Motion CX Platform sneakers provides next-level comfort. Playing on street style fashion, these shoes will quickly make it in your favorite shoe rotation. $120 $90 WITH CODE BACKTOSCHOOL Shop Now

