When it comes to back-to-school shopping, nailing the first day of school outfit is absolutely crucial. After picking the perfect tee, dress, shorts or jumper, you have to complete the look with a fresh pair of kicks. The Converse Back to School Sale is here to save the day, offering 25% off so many timeless sneakers to stylishly step into the new school year.
Now through Thursday, August 3, the Converse sale has back-to-school deals on more than 500 classroom-ready styles. You can get 25% off shoes and 40% off apparel simply just by using the code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout.
Fashion trends may come and go, but Converse sneakers remain an effortlessly cool wardrobe staple. Celebs like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift have all laced up a pair of Chuck Taylors because the versatile designs are simple yet classic and can be worn with just about everything. Whether you're shopping for yourself or your youngster headed back to class, the sneakers in this Converse sale are absolute must-haves.
Ahead, shop our top shoe picks from the Converse Back to School Sale that will bring a coolness to every outfit all year-round.
You can't go wrong with the classic Chuck 70 Vintage high-top sneakers. We love yellow khaki color because they easily pair with a variety of outfits, but they're available in numerous stunning colors.
The Tawny Owl low-top vintage sneakers will transition smoothly from summer to fall and beyond.
Exaggerating the features of the traditional Chuck high tops, these are the shoes of the future. If you want to make a bold statement, look no further.
The CX foam midsole on these Run Star Motion CX Platform sneakers provides next-level comfort. Playing on street style fashion, these shoes will quickly make it in your favorite shoe rotation.
One of Converse's latest releases, these sneakers utilize the recent patchwork trend sweeping the fashion industry. Made with woven cotton twill, these shoes are cozy enough to wear all-year long.
