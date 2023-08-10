'Tis the season for back-to-school shopping and sales are popping up everywhere. With steadily rising costs of living, saving money on clothes and school supplies is at the forefront of every parent’s mind this month. Whether you are starting your freshman year of college or your kid is gearing up for homeroom in elementary school, we’ve found all the best back-to-school clothing sales with everything a classroom-ready wardrobe will need for the new semester.

While Target and Walmart traditionally hold the most anticipated back-to-school sales, brands like Nike, Adidas, Nordstrom Rack, Patagonia and J.Crew are steeply discounting a ton of clothes for kids and adults. Plus, be sure to check out the best back-to-school backpack deals to complete your look.

Below, shop the best back-to-school clothes sales going on now for students of all ages.

Stock up and save at Abercrombie with up to 25% off select styles, including best-selling denim.

Shop Abercrombie

Step into savings with Adidas' shoe sale. Now through Monday, August 14, get 30% off sneakers with code 30OFF at checkout.

Shop Adidas

The Nike Back-to-School Sale is offering up to 60% off iconic sneakers, tees, sweatshirts and more. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off select styles with code SCHOOL20 at checkout through August 12.

Shop Nike

Take 30% off almost all fall styles for women at J.Crew with code SHOPNOW. The J.Crew fall sale is live now through Monday, August 14.

Shop J.Crew

Gap is taking 40% off everything from jeans and sweaters to boots and metallic sneakers. You can also get 50% off dresses through Tuesday, August 15.

Shop Gap

Now through Sunday, August 13, get 30% off select styles when you buy two or more. This Levi's sale is perfect for stocking up on wardrobe basics like t-shirts, jeans, and underwear.

Shop Levi's

Score up to 70% off denim from Free People, Madewell, Joe's and more. Plus save up to 70% on shoes from Vans, Hoka, Nike, Crocs and plenty more starting at just $9.

Shop Nordstrom Rack

Use code BACKTOSCHOOL to get up to 50% off full price styles and 50% off sale items at Reebok.

Shop Reebok

Rarely discounted styles are now 25% off at the Crocs sale. Save on clogs, fleece-lined Crocs, sandals and rain boots.

Crocs

The best Amazon back-to-school deals include new clothes for kids and teens that make the grade. You can even save on school uniforms.

Shop Amazon

Whether you’re attending classes or teaching them, you’ll save with the best back-to-school fashion deals at Walmart.

Shop Walmart

Comfy athleisure is perfect for long days of lectures and even longer nights of studying in the library. lululemon’s We Made Too Much section is full of great discounts on apparel right now.

Shop lululemon

Get up to 50% off top brands like HOKA, Columbia, The North Face and more at REI's sale. These back-to-school deals are especially great for anyone living in cities where winter temperatures can be brutally cold.

Shop REI

The Patagonia Summer Sale is on now through August 22 and offering 30% off clothing for men, women and kids

Shop Patagonia

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, AirPods, iPads

The Best AirPods Deals: Save on AirPods for As Low As $99 Right Now

Get 25% Off The Best Back-to-School Backpacks from Under Armour

The Best Back-to-School MacBook Deals You Can Find on Amazon Right Now

Herschel Sale: Get 30% Off Their Classic Backpacks, Bags and More Now

lululemon Launches Back-to-School Collection for Fall 2023

The Best Back-to-School Shoe Deals for Boys

Shop the 12 Best Deals on Back-to-School Shoes for Girls