Sales & Deals

Abercrombie Just Launched An End of Season Sale On So Many Wardrobe Essentials Ahead of Labor Day

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie End of Season Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

It’s no secret that Abercrombie & Fitch has pulled off one of the greatest rebrands, becoming a go-to for wardrobe essentials in our closets. As we start to gear up for the start of fall, we're looking to all the Labor Day sales this week that can refresh our outfits for less. When Abercrombie is having a sale, we know it’s time to add some more pieces into our rotation.

Abercrombie just launched a massive End of Season Sale today with steep discounts that are only available online. Unlike most end-of-summer sales, the Abercrombie deals span far beyond just warm-weather styles. You'll find tons of year-round staples for women and men that are bound to become regular go-to's.

Shop the Abercrombie Sale

For a limited time, you can save up to 30% on hundreds of Abercrombie styles for the new season. From TikTok's favorite jeans to classic white tees, office-ready blazers, wedding guest dresses and more, there are so many fall must-haves included in Abercrombie's End of Season Sale.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Abercrombie sale. Sizes and styles sell out frequently, and with discounts this steep, we recommend shopping quickly before the sale ends.

Best End of Season Abercrombie Deals for Women

Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jean

The on-trend '90s-style is embodied in these ultra-high-rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$62
Satin Low Back Maxi Dress
Satin Low Back Maxi Dress
Abercrombie
Satin Low Back Maxi Dress

Save big on a flattering maxi dress in Abercrombie's elevated satin fabric. Featuring an on-trend boat neckline, thigh-high slit detail, adjustable straps and low-back detail, you'll be the best dressed for any ocassion. 

$130$91
Shell Sweater Tank
Shell Sweater Tank
Abercrombie
Shell Sweater Tank

This slim-fitting tank is made from a sweater-knit fabric, so you can easily wear it into the fall under a blazer or your favorite jacket.

$50$35
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These ultra high rise ankle jeans are the perfect mix of straight and relaxed fits with distressed details and a frayed hem to make them your new go-to. 

$99$69
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Slim Straight Jean

The Internet's favorite Abercrombie curve love jeans have an extra few inches in the hip to eliminate waist gapping.

$99$69
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.

$75$53
Relaxed Cargo Pant
Relaxed Cargo Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Cargo Pant

One of our favorite trends of 2023, cargo pants are a versatile alternative to jeans for any season.

$90$63

Best End of Season Abercrombie Deals for Men

YPB Lined Running Short
YPB Lined Running Short
Abercrombie
YPB Lined Running Short

Abercrombie's 4.5" active lined running shorts feature a breathable and quick-dry interior lining with side pocket on the thigh for easy storage. 

$65$33
YPB motionTEK 5 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
YPB motionTEK 5 Inch Unlined Cardio Short
Abercrombie
YPB motionTEK 5 Inch Unlined Cardio Short

Get 50% off Abercrombie's workout shorts featuring side pockets with hidden zipper pocket for extra security during every exercise.

$60$30
Long-Sleeve Performance Button-Up Shirt
Long-Sleeve Performance Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie
Long-Sleeve Performance Button-Up Shirt

Perfect for work, school, or weddings, this classic long-sleeve button-up shirt is moisture-wicking and has wrinkle-release capabilities.

$70$33
Vintage-Inspired Tee
Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie
Vintage-Inspired Tee

Abercrombie's new short-sleeve tee is on sale. With a vintage oversized-fit silhouette and crew neckline, this tee is the epitome of comfort.

$29$20
A&F 5 Inch Athletic Fit All-Day Short
A&F 5 Inch Athletic Fit All-Day Short
Abercrombie
A&F 5 Inch Athletic Fit All-Day Short

These comfortable, breathable and moisture-wicking 5 inch shorts are made to wear 24/7. Featuring an interior soft elastic comfort waistband and hidden cellphone pocket, you can tackle activities all day, everyday.

$60$30

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Y2K Fashion Trend Alert: Bella Hadid and More Rock Cargo Pant Craze

Take 20% off Summer and Fall Fashion at Lulu' Birthday Sale

Reformation's Summer Sale Is On! Save 30% On Celeb-Loved Styles Now

Dive into End-of-Summer Savings with The Best Labor Day Swimsuit Sales

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend

Here’s Why Abercrombie Is Our Go-To for Fall Wardrobe Essentials

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Back to School 2023