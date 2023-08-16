Sales & Deals

Lulus Birthday Sale: Take 20% Off Fall Wedding Guest Dresses, Levi's Denim and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lulus
Lulus

We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh ahead of the fall fashion season. At this time of the year, we're already dreaming about wrapping ourselves in cozy knits, styling our favorite pairs of jeans and breaking out all things leather as soon as the weather starts to cool down.

As if we needed another excuse to shop for fall clothing, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for their Birthday Sale when you use the code ITSMYPARTY at checkout now through Friday, August 18. Whether you have a Labor Day trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss. 

Shop the Lulus Sale

Aside from stunning fall wedding guest dresses and party-ready bodysuits, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer BanksThe retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.

With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' Birthday Sale. Below, shop 15 of the best dresses, pants, skirts and more to shop at 20% off with code ITSMYPARTY.

Garden Explorer Mustard Floral Print Mini Dress
Garden Explorer Red Floral Print Mini Dress
Lulus
Garden Explorer Mustard Floral Print Mini Dress

Madelyn Cline's Outer Banks character Sarah Cameron wore this floral dress during the show's third season.

$62$50
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Levi's 501 Original High Rise Medium Wash Distressed Denim Shorts
Levi's 501 Original High Rise Medium Wash Distressed Denim Shorts
Lulus
Levi's 501 Original High Rise Medium Wash Distressed Denim Shorts

Save on jean shorts from best-selling denim brand, Levi's.

$70$56
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Ravalli Black Lace Ribbed Sleeveless Bodysuit
Ravalli Black Lace Ribbed Sleeveless Bodysuit
Lulus
Ravalli Black Lace Ribbed Sleeveless Bodysuit

This top-rated lace bodysuit makes for a versatile going-out top in any season.

$32$26
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress
Lulus
Picturesque Moments Brown Floral Print Strappy Maxi Dress

This flowing maxi can be dressed up or down easily for any occasion.

$52$42
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Cozy Forecast Ivory Collared Pullover Sweater
Cozy Forecast Ivory Collared Pullover Sweater
Lulus
Cozy Forecast Ivory Collared Pullover Sweater

Prepare for chillier days ahead with a cozy, cream-colored sweater.

$52$42
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Walking the Walk Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Walking the Walk Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Lulus
Walking the Walk Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt

This leather mini can easily be paired with tights and knee-high boots once the temperatures start to drop.

$36$29
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Classic Elegance Olive Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress
Classic Elegance Olive Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress
Lulus
Classic Elegance Olive Satin Sleeveless Mock Neck Maxi Dress

You'll be the picture of timeless elegance in a high-neck satin maxi.

$88$70
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Chic Validation Black Floral Print Ruched Long Sleeve Top
Chic Validation Black Floral Print Ruched Long Sleeve Top
Lulus
Chic Validation Black Floral Print Ruched Long Sleeve Top

A chic floral blouse for dressing up your favorite pair of jeans.

$48$38
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Levi's Wedgie Straight Medium Wash High-Rise Distressed Cropped Jeans
Wedgie Straight Medium Wash High-Rise Distressed Cropped Jeans
Lulus
Levi's Wedgie Straight Medium Wash High-Rise Distressed Cropped Jeans

You can never have too many pairs of high-quality jeans in your fall wardrobe.

$90$72
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Molinetto Burgundy Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Molinetto Burgundy Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Molinetto Burgundy Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.

$99$79
Gotta Have It White Crop Top
Gotta Have It White Crop Top
Lulus
Gotta Have It White Crop Top

Stock up on basics such as this simple white baby tee.

$25$20
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Miss Punctuality Red Lightweight Blazer
Miss Punctuality Red Lightweight Blazer
Lulus
Miss Punctuality Red Lightweight Blazer

Add a pop of color to any outfit with this eye-catching red blazer.

$56$45
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Melora Black Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Melora Navy Blue Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Melora Black Sleeveless Maxi Dress

You can never go wrong with a curve-hugging black maxi for any special occasion.

$99$79
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress
Lulus
Dreamy Romance Mustard Yellow Backless Maxi Dress

Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.

$96$30
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY
Distinct Instincts Black High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trouser Pants
Distinct Instincts Black High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trouser Pants
Lulus
Distinct Instincts Black High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trouser Pants

Level up your work wardrobe with a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged trousers.

$58$28
WITH CODE ITSMYPARTY


RELATED CONTENT:

Reformation's Summer Sale Is On! Save 30% On Celeb-Loved Styles Now

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall

Fan-Favorite Converse Sneakers Are On Sale for Under $50 This Week

The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Transition Your Wardrobe for Fall

Thousand Fell Summer Sale: Save 25% On Sustainable Sneakers

Save Up to 70% On Michael Kors Handbags, Backpacks and More

Kim Kardashian Calls This Sunscreen 'Insane' — And It's on Sale Now