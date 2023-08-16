We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh ahead of the fall fashion season. At this time of the year, we're already dreaming about wrapping ourselves in cozy knits, styling our favorite pairs of jeans and breaking out all things leather as soon as the weather starts to cool down.

As if we needed another excuse to shop for fall clothing, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for their Birthday Sale when you use the code ITSMYPARTY at checkout now through Friday, August 18. Whether you have a Labor Day trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss.

Shop the Lulus Sale

Aside from stunning fall wedding guest dresses and party-ready bodysuits, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. The retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.

With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' Birthday Sale. Below, shop 15 of the best dresses, pants, skirts and more to shop at 20% off with code ITSMYPARTY.



RELATED CONTENT:

Reformation's Summer Sale Is On! Save 30% On Celeb-Loved Styles Now

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall

Fan-Favorite Converse Sneakers Are On Sale for Under $50 This Week

The Best Deals at J.Crew's Sale to Transition Your Wardrobe for Fall

Thousand Fell Summer Sale: Save 25% On Sustainable Sneakers

Save Up to 70% On Michael Kors Handbags, Backpacks and More

Kim Kardashian Calls This Sunscreen 'Insane' — And It's on Sale Now