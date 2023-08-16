Lulus Birthday Sale: Take 20% Off Fall Wedding Guest Dresses, Levi's Denim and More
We don't know about you, but our closets could use a major refresh ahead of the fall fashion season. At this time of the year, we're already dreaming about wrapping ourselves in cozy knits, styling our favorite pairs of jeans and breaking out all things leather as soon as the weather starts to cool down.
As if we needed another excuse to shop for fall clothing, Lulus is offering 20% off sitewide for their Birthday Sale when you use the code ITSMYPARTY at checkout now through Friday, August 18. Whether you have a Labor Day trip in the works, a wedding on the horizon or simply want to take advantage of a great deal for stocking your closet, this sale is not one to miss.
Aside from stunning fall wedding guest dresses and party-ready bodysuits, Lulus is even offering deals on the floral dress worn by Madelyn Cline in season 3 of Netflix's hit series Outer Banks. The retailer also has plenty of shoes, accessories and outerwear on sale for adding those finishing touches to your new outfits.
With so many great pieces available at a discount, we're helping you narrow down some of the best items to shop by gathering our favorite pieces to snag during Lulus' Birthday Sale. Below, shop 15 of the best dresses, pants, skirts and more to shop at 20% off with code ITSMYPARTY.
Madelyn Cline's Outer Banks character Sarah Cameron wore this floral dress during the show's third season.
Save on jean shorts from best-selling denim brand, Levi's.
This top-rated lace bodysuit makes for a versatile going-out top in any season.
This flowing maxi can be dressed up or down easily for any occasion.
Prepare for chillier days ahead with a cozy, cream-colored sweater.
This leather mini can easily be paired with tights and knee-high boots once the temperatures start to drop.
You'll be the picture of timeless elegance in a high-neck satin maxi.
A chic floral blouse for dressing up your favorite pair of jeans.
You can never have too many pairs of high-quality jeans in your fall wardrobe.
Romantic, dark florals are perfect for cool weather weddings, and this dress ranges from a size XXS-3X.
Stock up on basics such as this simple white baby tee.
Add a pop of color to any outfit with this eye-catching red blazer.
You can never go wrong with a curve-hugging black maxi for any special occasion.
Bring the drama in a flowing backless maxi, available in seven colors and sizes XS-3X.
Level up your work wardrobe with a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged trousers.
