Michael Kors Labor Day Sale: Get an Extra 25% Off Already Discounted Handbags, Backpacks, Crossbodies and More
The summer is coming to an end, but the deals are still coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors Labor Day Sale is overflowing with serious deals on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses and dresses. For a limited time, you can add a little more designer into your life with prices starting at just $89.
Now through Thursday, September 7, Michael Kors is offering an extra 25% off sale styles with discount code EXTRAEXTRA. Ahead of the holiday weekend, take advantage of these impressive discounts on handbags, sandals, and sneakers to enjoy the rest of the warmer days. So go ahead and shop our top picks below before the best styles sell out!
The end of summer is in the bag and Michael Kors has massive markdowns on totes, crossbodies, and backpacks. Grab a new purse for a fraction of the cost during the Michael Kors Labor Day Sale before it's too late.
Made in a compact design, this Saffiano leather crossbody bag was created for 24/7 wear.
A timeless color and quilted pattern, and pockets for your phone, keys and more. You are going to love that this bag is pretty and practical.
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
The perfect shoulder to elevate any casual outfit.
The Sally Medium Saffiano Leather 2-In-1 Backpack features a back tech compartment and front zip pocket for all of your essentials.
Travel light and while staying stylish. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
The Bedford tote bag is a must-have for daily commutes or long-haul flights. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with minimal hardware, this classic carryall features four exterior pockets to keep smaller items at arm’s reach and a spacious interior for your laptop or umbrella.
With top handles and a removable cross-body strap, the Valerie is an ideal size for women on the go.
Keep your hands free while traveling or commuting with this spacious backpack.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
