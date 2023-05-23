Shopping

The Best Women's Sandals to Wear All Summer Long: Shop Styles from Tory Burch, Birkenstock, Crocs & More

By Charlotte Lewis‍, Lauren Gruber
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita

Whether you're going on vacation this season or strolling around the beach, a good pair of sandals (or two, or three) are a must for your summer wardrobe. With June just around the corner, there has never been a better time to shop for the best sandals of the season from Tory Burch, Sam Edelman, Dolce Vita, Birkenstock and more.

Whether you want a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect sandal out there for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — including Birkenstock's celeb-approved leather sandals, the staying power of platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!). 

There are a lot of styles to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too. 

Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer.

Best Heeled Sandals for Summer 2023

Dolce Vita Nitro Heels
Dolce Vita Nitro Heels
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Nitro Heels

Raffia just screams summer, and these heels come in an array of neutral and bright shades.

$100
$100$60-$100
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Onyx Braided Heel Sandal
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Onyx Braided Heel Sandal
Amazon
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Onyx Braided Heel Sandal

A cushy memory foam footbed means you can dance the night away in these braided sandals without any pain.

$40
DREAM PAIRS Women's Square Toe Chunky Block Sandals
DREAM PAIRS Women's Square Toe Chunky Block Sandals
Amazon
DREAM PAIRS Women's Square Toe Chunky Block Sandals

"By now we all know red is the hot color of the season, so I was eager to get my hands on a simple red sandal," wrote one happy reviewer. "The heel is low enough to be comfortable, but still give a bit of a lift, and the cushioning takes the comfort level up a notch."

$36
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel
Reformation Assunta Strappy Bock Heel
Reformation
Reformation Assunta Strappy Block Heel

The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.

$198
Open Edit Karyn Ankle Tie Sandal
Open Edit Karyn Ankle Tie Sandal
Nordstrom
Open Edit Karyn Ankle Tie Sandal

Sexy lace-up straps make these sandals perfect for date nights and summer vacations.

$60$36

Best Flat Sandals for Summer 2023

Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Cloud Sandal
Tory Burch
Miller Cloud Sandal

The iconic Troy Burch sandal has a contoured footbed that adds everyday comfort to a breezy style.

$198$139
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal
Nordstrom
Dolce Vita Indy Sandal

"I bought these thinking for sure I’ll have to return them," wrote one five-star reviewer. "Most shoes and sandals hurt my feet and rub on the sides. These don’t. I’ve had them for a few months now and they’re my favorite summer sandals. Highly recommend!!!"

$80$48
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals
Macy's
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals

Sam Edelman's Bay Logo Emblem Jelly Slide Sandals are perfect to pack with you for your next getaway. 

$60
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Bennia Flat Sandal

Tommy Hilfiger's Bennia Flat Sandal will keep your feet supported and comfortable on warmer days. 

$59$33-$53
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women
Amazon
Rekayla Flat Faux Leather Ankle Strap and Adjustable Buckle Sandals for Women

These lightweight strappy sandals are designed with non-slip lines to keep your feet in place. 

$25$20

Best Platform Sandals for Summer 2023

Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandal
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Bubblegum Platform Sandal

Channel your inner Barbie in a pair of hot-pink platform sandals in a doll-approved jelly material.

$45
Free People Zoe Platform
Free People Zoe Platform
Zappos
Free People Zoe Platform

Add some serious height to your look with platform mules in a sleek black leather.

$138
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals
Amazon
Rilista Women's Chunky Heels Strappy Platform Sandals

These chunky platform sandals are a great colorful option for any summer occasion. Just slip them on and your entire outfit will come together.

$54$50
Steve Madden Valory Platform Sandal
Steve Madden Valory Platform Sandal
DSW
Steve Madden Valory Platform Sandal

These chunky block sandals from Steve Madden have a beachy aesthetic thanks to their sandy woven fabric.

$100
Dolce Vita Goldy Sandals
Dolce Vita Goldy Sandals
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Goldy Sandals

Platform sandals in a juicy orange hue add an unexpected pop of color to your look.

$80$70

Best Slides for Summer 2023

Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sanda
DSW
Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

A classic pair of Birkenstocks never go out of style. The versatile footbed sandal will become your new go-to slide this summer. 

$110
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the summer season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.

$36$20
Funkeymonkey Comfort Slides
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides
Amazon
Funkeymonkey Comfort Slides

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$23$18
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Bubble Jelly Slide

Tory Burch's best-selling jelly sandal features an air bubble sole for soft cushioning and maximum comfort. You'll never want to take these lightweight sandals off your feet. 

$188
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
Sam Edelman Bay Slides
ShopBop
Sam Edelman Bay Slides

These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your summer wardrobe.

$120

Best Flip Flops for Summer 2023

Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandal

The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.

$198
Crocs Classic Platform Flip Flop
Crocs Classic Platform Flip Flop
DSW
Crocs Classic Platform Flip Flop

You can never go wrong with a pair of Crocs, especially in an adorable periwinkle color.

$40
Reef Marbea SL
Reef Marbea SL
Zappos
Reef Marbea SL

Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.

$45
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea
Amazon
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea

Amazon's best-selling summer sandal is not only the ultimate comfortable shoe, but also comes in over 30 different colors and prints to match any outfit.

$55$32
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Havaianas Top Flip Flops
Zappos
Havaianas Top Flip Flops

Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in four classic colors.

$20

