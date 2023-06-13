If your favorite handbag or wallet has seen better days, the newest Coach sale is not one to miss. Kicking off the new season, Coach is having a big sale with hundreds of the designer's bags, shoes, and clothes up to 50% off. Whether you're looking for new accessories to add to your summer wardrobe or finally splurge on that cute purse you've been eyeing, you can do it all at Coach for a fraction of what it would normally cost.

Shop the Coach Sale

We're loving all of the styles that are included in this Coach summer sale. From timeless bags that will are perfect no matter the season to plush, pillowy sandals for all-day comfort, the deals start at just $28. The sale is only here for a limited time, so act fast to score incredible savings on styles that will elevate your summer outfits.

Coach just added close to 100 new bags to its sale, including the Jennifer Lopez-loved Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. The best styles are selling out fast, so get ahead on all the best pieces while you still can. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach sale to find the perfect summer handbag.

Cara Satchel Coach Cara Satchel Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with Coach's pool-colored Cara Satchel. $395 $237 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Skincare Device Is 20% Off for Memorial Day

The Best Memorial Day TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 20% Off Luggage Sets at Paravel

One of Oprah's Favorite Sneaker Brands Is Having A Memorial Day Sale

Monos Memorial Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Luggage & Accessories

The Best Memorial Day Luggage Sales to Shop Before Summer Vacation

Save Up to 20% On Caraway's Viral Cookware and Bakeware

Get Ready for Summer and Shop the Best Memorial Day Swimsuit Sales

The Best Samsonite Memorial Day Deals: Save 30% On Luggage for Summer

Save 30% On lululemon's Running and Workout Shoes for Women