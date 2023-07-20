Style

Shop the Season's Hottest New Handbags from Coachtopia, Coach's Sustainable Line of Vintage-Inspired Designs

By Lauren Gruber
Coachtopia
Coachtopia

From the ultra-popular Pillow Tabby shoulder bag that took the internet by storm to durable totes that last years if not generations, it's no wonder that Coach is one of our favorite destinations for all things handbags.

Adding to our reasons to obsess, the luxury leather goods store just launched a new collection of sustainable styles, and they might be our new favorite bags of the summer — and for the upcoming back-to-school season. The latest Coachtopia launch includes a brand-new silhouette: the Mini Ergo Bag, a re-imagination of an archival Coach design from the '90s with modern sensibilities.

Mini Ergo Bag With Crossbody Strap In Coachtopia Leather
Mini Ergo Bag With Crossbody Strap In Coachtopia Leather
Coach
Mini Ergo Bag With Crossbody Strap In Coachtopia Leather

A petite version of a beloved '90s silhouette, now made with at least 50% recycled leather.

$195

In case you're unfamiliar with Coach's Coachtopia program, here's the deal: Instead of sending leather scraps to the landfill, Coachtopia uses them to create exciting new styles such as the Ergo.

Coachtopia's Made Circular™ principles emphasize the use of recycled, repurposed or renewable materials to reduce its environmental impact.  Given that the production of new materials accounts for 38% of the fashion industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, Coachtopia products are crafted from preexisting materials such as recycled leather, plastic and nylon. 

Shop Coachtopia

The result is the same stellar leather quality we expect from a Coach bag, but with at least a 60% carbon reduction. Everything from the supple leather exterior and interior lining down to the stitched labels are made from partially or entirely recycled materials — making Coachtopia one of the most sustainable ways to expand your handbag wardrobe.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Coachtopia line to get your hands on before they sell out.

Ergo Bag In Wavy Applique Upcrafted Leather
Ergo Bag In Wavy Applique Upcrafted Leather
Coach
Ergo Bag In Wavy Applique Upcrafted Leather

We love the '70s-meets-'90s vibe of this wavy leather purse.

$350
Coachtopia Loop Quilted Cloud Tote
Coachtopia Loop Quilted Cloud Tote
Coach
Coachtopia Loop Quilted Cloud Tote

Your new favorite tote bag features plenty of room for your laptop, books and other essentials. Plus, its shell and stuffing are made from 100% recycled PET plastic.

$195
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Coachtopia Leather
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Coachtopia Leather
Coach
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Coachtopia Leather

Made from at least 50% recycled leather scraps, this '90s-inspired shoulder bag comes in so many fun coloways, including this sunny lime green and yellow.

$250
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding
Coach
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding

A modern spin on an archival Coach design from the 1970s, the scrap binding on this shoulder bag gives it a unique flair.

$395
Ergo Bag In Upcrushed Upcrafted Leather
Ergo Bag In Upcrushed Upcrafted Leather
Coach
Ergo Bag In Upcrushed Upcrafted Leather

Made from upcycled leather scraps, this bag is sustainable and stylish.

$350
Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding
Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding
Coach
Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather With Upcrafted Scrap Binding

Belt bags are making a major comeback this season, and we love how this leather style is made with recycled materials.

$295
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather
Coach
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Checkerboard Upcrafted Leather

This eye-catching checkerboard style is made with upcrafted leather scraps.

$350
Mini Crossbody In Coachtopia Leather
Mini Crossbody In Coachtopia Leather
Coach
Mini Crossbody In Coachtopia Leather

A petite leather crossbody perfect for keeping your essentials on hand. 

$195
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Cherry Print
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Cherry Print
Coach
Wavy Dinky In Coachtopia Leather With Cherry Print

Sweeten up your summer wardrobe with a red cherry-printed purse.

$275
Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather
Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather
Coach
Crossbody Belt Bag In Coachtopia Leather

Colorful resin details give this otherwise simple cream-colored bag a playful touch.

$295
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Fringe Upcrafted Leather
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Fringe Upcrafted Leather
Coach
Ergo Shoulder Bag In Fringe Upcrafted Leather

Funky leather fringe details give this bag a Western aesthetic.

$350
Mini Crossbody In Coachtopia Leather
Mini Crossbody In Coachtopia Leather
Coach
Mini Crossbody In Coachtopia Leather

Add a bright pop of color to any outfit with this mini crossbody in lilac and orange leather. 

$195
Tote In 100% Recycled Canvas: This Is Coachtopia
Tote In 100% Recycled Canvas: This Is Coachtopia
Coach
Tote In 100% Recycled Canvas: This Is Coachtopia

Crafted from 100% recycled canvas, this tote features trippy artwork from New York-based designer Sabrina Lau.

$195

