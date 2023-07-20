Shop the Season's Hottest New Handbags from Coachtopia, Coach's Sustainable Line of Vintage-Inspired Designs
From the ultra-popular Pillow Tabby shoulder bag that took the internet by storm to durable totes that last years if not generations, it's no wonder that Coach is one of our favorite destinations for all things handbags.
Adding to our reasons to obsess, the luxury leather goods store just launched a new collection of sustainable styles, and they might be our new favorite bags of the summer — and for the upcoming back-to-school season. The latest Coachtopia launch includes a brand-new silhouette: the Mini Ergo Bag, a re-imagination of an archival Coach design from the '90s with modern sensibilities.
A petite version of a beloved '90s silhouette, now made with at least 50% recycled leather.
In case you're unfamiliar with Coach's Coachtopia program, here's the deal: Instead of sending leather scraps to the landfill, Coachtopia uses them to create exciting new styles such as the Ergo.
Coachtopia's Made Circular™ principles emphasize the use of recycled, repurposed or renewable materials to reduce its environmental impact. Given that the production of new materials accounts for 38% of the fashion industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, Coachtopia products are crafted from preexisting materials such as recycled leather, plastic and nylon.
The result is the same stellar leather quality we expect from a Coach bag, but with at least a 60% carbon reduction. Everything from the supple leather exterior and interior lining down to the stitched labels are made from partially or entirely recycled materials — making Coachtopia one of the most sustainable ways to expand your handbag wardrobe.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Coachtopia line to get your hands on before they sell out.
We love the '70s-meets-'90s vibe of this wavy leather purse.
Your new favorite tote bag features plenty of room for your laptop, books and other essentials. Plus, its shell and stuffing are made from 100% recycled PET plastic.
Made from at least 50% recycled leather scraps, this '90s-inspired shoulder bag comes in so many fun coloways, including this sunny lime green and yellow.
A modern spin on an archival Coach design from the 1970s, the scrap binding on this shoulder bag gives it a unique flair.
Made from upcycled leather scraps, this bag is sustainable and stylish.
Belt bags are making a major comeback this season, and we love how this leather style is made with recycled materials.
This eye-catching checkerboard style is made with upcrafted leather scraps.
A petite leather crossbody perfect for keeping your essentials on hand.
Sweeten up your summer wardrobe with a red cherry-printed purse.
Colorful resin details give this otherwise simple cream-colored bag a playful touch.
Funky leather fringe details give this bag a Western aesthetic.
Add a bright pop of color to any outfit with this mini crossbody in lilac and orange leather.
Crafted from 100% recycled canvas, this tote features trippy artwork from New York-based designer Sabrina Lau.
