From the ultra-popular Pillow Tabby shoulder bag that took the internet by storm to durable totes that last years if not generations, it's no wonder that Coach is one of our favorite destinations for all things handbags.

Adding to our reasons to obsess, the luxury leather goods store just launched a new collection of sustainable styles, and they might be our new favorite bags of the summer — and for the upcoming back-to-school season. The latest Coachtopia launch includes a brand-new silhouette: the Mini Ergo Bag, a re-imagination of an archival Coach design from the '90s with modern sensibilities.

In case you're unfamiliar with Coach's Coachtopia program, here's the deal: Instead of sending leather scraps to the landfill, Coachtopia uses them to create exciting new styles such as the Ergo.

Coachtopia's Made Circular™ principles emphasize the use of recycled, repurposed or renewable materials to reduce its environmental impact. Given that the production of new materials accounts for 38% of the fashion industry’s greenhouse gas emissions, Coachtopia products are crafted from preexisting materials such as recycled leather, plastic and nylon.

Shop Coachtopia

The result is the same stellar leather quality we expect from a Coach bag, but with at least a 60% carbon reduction. Everything from the supple leather exterior and interior lining down to the stitched labels are made from partially or entirely recycled materials — making Coachtopia one of the most sustainable ways to expand your handbag wardrobe.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Coachtopia line to get your hands on before they sell out.

