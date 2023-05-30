Shopping

Save Up to 50% on Camila Mendes and Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Handbags During this Coach Sale

By ETonline Staff
If your favorite handbag or wallet has seen better days, the newest Coach sale is not one to miss. Kicking off the summer, Coach is having a big sale with hundreds of the designer's bags, shoes, and clothes up to 50% off. Whether you're looking for new accessories to add to your summer wardrobe or finally splurge on that cute purse you've been eyeing, you can do it all at Coach for a fraction of what it would normally cost.

We're loving all of the styles that are included in this Coach summer sale. From timeless bags that will are perfect no matter the season to plush, pillowy sandals for all-day comfort, the deals start at just $28. The sale is only here for a limited time, so act fast to score incredible savings on styles that will elevate your summer outfits. 

Coach put some its most popular bags like the Jennifer Lopez-loved Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag on sale. The best styles are selling out fast, so get ahead on all the best pieces while you still can. Ahead, shop the best deals from the Coach sale to find the perfect summer handbag

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

The colorway on this Tabby bag makes it the perfect shade for summer. Add a pop of color to your wardrobe with 40% off our favorite Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag. 

$550$330
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18
Coach
Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 18

This funky, chunky shoulder bag adds just the right amount of color and texture to any outfit.

$395$277
Riya Backpack 21
Riya Backpack 21
Coach
Riya Backpack 21

This backpack is a chic alternative to a handbag. 

$395$277
Willow Tote In Colorblock
Willow Tote In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Tote In Colorblock

Everyone deserves to have a hot red tote in their closet this summer.

$350$210
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock
Coach
Willow Shoulder Bag In Colorblock

Coach's Willow Shoulder Bag features one zip compartment, two open compartments and a snap pocket for all of your essentials.

$395$237
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting
Coach
Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting

With its multifunctional pocket and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.

$495$347
Lori Shoulder Bag
Lori Shoulder Bag
Coach
Lori Shoulder Bag

Coach's bestselling shoulder bag is especially chic and summer-ready in this bright brass / canyon multi color.

$450$270
Cara Satchel
Cara Satchel
Coach
Cara Satchel

Add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe with Coach's pool-colored Cara Satchel. 

$395$237
Luna Shoulder Bag
Luna Shoulder Bag
Coach
Luna Shoulder Bag

A '90s-inspired staple, crescent-shaped shoulder bags are one of this year's hottest handbag trends. 

$295$207

