Kirsten Dunst Teams Up with Coach for a Whimsical Line of Handbags and Apparel
Since the '90s, Kirsten Dunst has charmed us with her magnetic screen presence and infectious smile. Now, the beloved actress is bringing her playful personality to one of our favorite brands. Introducing Coach x Observed By Us, a collection of purses, apparel and accessories designed with Dunst and her collaborator, LA-based illustrator Jessica Herschko,
Inspired by Dunst's own wardrobe, Coach's latest collaboration combines classic silhouettes with Herschko's whimsical artwork. Each piece features hand-drawn illustrations by Herschko. From a flower-adorned version of Coach's best-selling Tabby bag to a pair of wide-leg jeans covered in shooting stars, Observed By Us adds a youthful, hand-made touch to the brand's all-American aesthetic.
“Creating this collection with Kirsten and Jessica was delightful. We got to celebrate our shared love of imagination and playfulness. Kirsten, and her style, has often been an inspiration for me,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “So, to design alongside her and Jessica, and to blend their vivid storytelling and color with our own American heritage design language and craftsmanship was really inspiring.”
Below, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the Coach x Observed By Us collection.
The ultra-popular Coach Tabby bag is now available in cream leather with adorable embroidered details.
Because you can never have too many flirty summer dresses, this midi features a sweetheart neckline and lace accents.
Use this pouch to store cosmetics and other essentials, or carry it as a simple clutch.
Mushroom, butterfly and flower embroidery give this '90s-inspired shoulder bag some extra flair.
Wide-leg, baggy jeans are having a moment right now, and the star and moon embroidery gives this pair a personalized look.
Wear your heart on your sleeve (or shoulder) with this heart-shaped crossbody bag.
Comfortable canvas sneakers are a staple for any season.
This mushroom-adorned leather crossbody is the perfect size for concerts and travel.
Keep your cards and cash organized with this slim yet surprisingly roomy wallet.
Give your wardrobe some vintage-inspired charm with a crocheted cotton crop top.
