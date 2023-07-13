Since the '90s, Kirsten Dunst has charmed us with her magnetic screen presence and infectious smile. Now, the beloved actress is bringing her playful personality to one of our favorite brands. Introducing Coach x Observed By Us, a collection of purses, apparel and accessories designed with Dunst and her collaborator, LA-based illustrator Jessica Herschko,

Inspired by Dunst's own wardrobe, Coach's latest collaboration combines classic silhouettes with Herschko's whimsical artwork. Each piece features hand-drawn illustrations by Herschko. From a flower-adorned version of Coach's best-selling Tabby bag to a pair of wide-leg jeans covered in shooting stars, Observed By Us adds a youthful, hand-made touch to the brand's all-American aesthetic.

Coach x Observed By Us

“Creating this collection with Kirsten and Jessica was delightful. We got to celebrate our shared love of imagination and playfulness. Kirsten, and her style, has often been an inspiration for me,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “So, to design alongside her and Jessica, and to blend their vivid storytelling and color with our own American heritage design language and craftsmanship was really inspiring.”

Below, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the Coach x Observed By Us collection.

