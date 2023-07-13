Shop

Kirsten Dunst Teams Up with Coach for a Whimsical Line of Handbags and Apparel

By Lauren Gruber
Kirsten Dunst
Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Since the '90s, Kirsten Dunst has charmed us with her magnetic screen presence and infectious smile. Now, the beloved actress is bringing her playful personality to one of our favorite brands. Introducing Coach x Observed By Us, a collection of purses, apparel and accessories designed with Dunst and her collaborator, LA-based illustrator Jessica Herschko, 

Inspired by Dunst's own wardrobe, Coach's latest collaboration combines classic silhouettes with Herschko's whimsical artwork. Each piece features hand-drawn illustrations by Herschko. From a flower-adorned version of Coach's best-selling Tabby bag to a pair of wide-leg jeans covered in shooting stars, Observed By Us adds a youthful, hand-made touch to the brand's all-American aesthetic. 

Shop Coach x Observed By Us

“Creating this collection with Kirsten and Jessica was delightful. We got to celebrate our shared love of imagination and playfulness. Kirsten, and her style, has often been an inspiration for me,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “So, to design alongside her and Jessica, and to blend their vivid storytelling and color with our own American heritage design language and craftsmanship was really inspiring.”

Below, you can shop some of our favorite pieces from the Coach x Observed By Us collection. 

Coach X Observed By Us Tabby Messenger 19
Coach X Observed By Us Tabby Messenger 19
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Tabby Messenger 19

The ultra-popular Coach Tabby bag is now available in cream leather with adorable embroidered details.

$495
Coach X Observed By Us Floral Dress
Coach X Observed By Us Floral Dress
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Floral Dress

Because you can never have too many flirty summer dresses, this midi features a sweetheart neckline and lace accents.

$650
Coach X Observed By Us Pouch 28
Coach X Observed By Us Pouch 28
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Pouch 28

Use this pouch to store cosmetics and other essentials, or carry it as a simple clutch.

$195
Coach X Observed By Us Swinger 20
Coach X Observed By Us Swinger 20
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Swinger 20

Mushroom, butterfly and flower embroidery give this '90s-inspired shoulder bag some extra flair.

$295
Coach X Observed By Us 90's Fit Denim Jeans
Coach X Observed By Us 90's Fit Denim Jeans
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us 90's Fit Denim Jeans

Wide-leg, baggy jeans are having a moment right now, and the star and moon embroidery gives this pair a personalized look. 

$395
Coach X Observed By Us Heart Crossbody
Coach X Observed By Us Heart Crossbody
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Heart Crossbody

Wear your heart on your sleeve (or shoulder) with this heart-shaped crossbody bag.

$350
Coach X Observed By Us Lace Up Skate Sneaker
Coach X Observed By Us Lace Up Skate Sneaker
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Lace Up Skate Sneaker

Comfortable canvas sneakers are a staple for any season.

$185
Coach X Observed By Us Rogue Crossbody 12
Coach X Observed By Us Rogue Crossbody 12
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Rogue Crossbody 12

This mushroom-adorned leather crossbody is the perfect size for concerts and travel.

$395
Coach X Observed By Us Zip Card Case
Coach X Observed By Us Zip Card Case
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Zip Card Case

Keep your cards and cash organized with this slim yet surprisingly roomy wallet.

$125
Coach X Observed By Us Pointelle Crop Top
Coach X Observed By Us Pointelle Crop Top
Coach
Coach X Observed By Us Pointelle Crop Top

Give your wardrobe some vintage-inspired charm with a crocheted cotton crop top.

$395

